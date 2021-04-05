A transformed family who received 6 kidney transplants





Family members who have been affected by hereditary kidney disease and have received six kidney donations want to raise awareness of organ donation and thank the donors. Four years ago, Dundalk hairdresser Emma O’Connor gave her sister Louise Cowman one of the kidneys. Just last week, my sister’s cousin, who lives in Sweden, received a kidney transplant there from a deceased donor. The father of a sister in Dublin, Joe Fitzpatrick, also had a kidney transplant at Beaumont Hospital nine years ago. The family shares their story to support the Organ Donor Awareness Week hosted by the Irish Kidney Association. Some members of Emma and Louise’s family are affected by a hereditary kidney disease called polycystic kidney disease (PKD). It usually remains dormant until middle age. Six of the family received kidney transplants, including an uncle, an aunt, and two cousins. All donations were from deceased donors, except for Louise’s transplant from her sister Emma, ​​who was not born in PKD. Louise said he felt lucky that his family lived in modern times. “Previous generations were not so lucky, the condition was undiagnosed or unknown. Dialysis as a form of treatment became available about half a century ago. “My great-grandmother, Bridie Reinhardt, buried eight children. Emma, ​​a kidney donor at the Petermark Hairdressing Shop in Dundalk, said Louise was suffering from twin pre-eclampsia, which accelerated the progression of her illness. “It was a very easy decision to donate my kidneys to Louise. She had young twins in her lifetime.” “Like winning the lottery” After Christmas 2014, Emma called Beaumont Hospital to ask for an organ donation test. “This is the best decision I have ever made to advance the renal process of a living donor, which has completely changed my outlook on life.” Louise, who works with the Dublin City Education and Training Board, said the transplant was like winning the lottery. “I was really sick with my young children, but now I feel like I’ve never been sick. I was able to get back to work and start teaching my daughter’s GAA team. “ The Organ Donor Card can be obtained by calling the Irish Kidney Association at 01 6205306 or by sending the word donor to 50050 for free. People can also visit the website ika.ie/get-a-donor-cardAlternatively, download the free digital organ donor card app to your mobile phone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos