



Two new programs in the Parish of Jefferson are aimed at increasing immunization rates for returnees and people with movement disorders, President Cynthia Lee Shen of the Parish of Jefferson announced on Monday. The parish has partnered with Oxner Health to deliver Johnson & Johnson shots to residents who are at home or sleeping for medical reasons. For residents who use wheelchairs, walkers, canes, etc., the parish drives them to the east or west bank clinic for Johnson & Johnson vaccination. According to Lee Shen, Jencare, Oak Street Health and Gretna’s Community Health are affiliated with the parish in this regard. To set up a reservation for either service, please call (504) 518-4020 Monday-Friday between 9am and 4pm. 58-year-old Robin Lee Po … when she was sitting in her car in a parking lot away from Airlines Drive on Monday … Lee Sheng said the parish is also working with the State Department and the Louisiana State Guard to target certain areas where vaccine participation may be delayed. She said that two of these areas (zip codes 70062 and 70058) are in the Diocese of Jefferson. Twice a day, we will send you the biggest headline of the day. Sign up today. “We are working to break down barriers and increase access so that as many people as possible can get the COVID vaccine,” said Lee Sheng. As the parish continues to increase access to vaccines, new initiatives will emerge. Last week, the Parish of Jefferson teamed up with Oxner for the Vaccine Fest, a 24-hour event in Metally that offers thousands of vaccines. The initiative is also drawing attention as Louisiana surpasses 2 million vaccines. State officials said Monday that 834,087 people were fully vaccinated and another 1.27 million were vaccinated at least once. State officials last week published vaccine eligibility for all adults 16 and older. Check the COVID section of the parish website for more information on where to find vaccines in the Jefferson Parish. COVID.jeffparish.net.. Affiliate commissions may be incurred when purchasing from the links on this site.

