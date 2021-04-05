



COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Monroeville Mall and Pittsburgh Mills Updated: April 5, 2021 4:07 pm EDT

We are now in the fourth week of increasing cases. While we are concerned about these increasing numbers of cases. The good news is that millions of Americans are stepping up every day to get vaccinated. On Saturday, as Andy said, the CBC reported that it had received more than 4 million vaccines in 24 hours. To date, more than 106 million have received at least one ghost and more than 61.4 million, or 18.5%, have been fully vaccinated. Trends and data show an increase in cases nationwide, which can be seen to occur primarily in young adults. That's why I've heard that I share my concerns clearly. We know that these increases are partly due to the more contagious variants we are monitoring very closely. And as more schools are reopening, it's even more important to ensure they are reopening safely. And for all of us to roll up our sleeves for the vaccine as soon as possible. Many outbreaks and young people are learning to be associated with youth sports and extracurricular activities. According to the CDC guidance, these activities should be limited, but if not, a cadence testing strategy can prevent the risk of clusters. As deployed in so many different places. Like me, people are tired and understand that this pandemic is ready to end. Stay there and continue what we know to prevent the spread of the virus. If we all sit physically separated and continue to wear masks and get vaccinated, the United States will and will be able to get out of this pandemic. If you continue your role, you will meet at this moment. Getting vaccinated as soon as possible for everyone we work with is the way we turn the corner.

Two new mass vaccination clinics have been announced at shopping malls in western Pennsylvania as more people are targeted for the COVID-19 vaccine. Video above: CDC director provides up-to-date information on the latest vaccination numbers Mainline Pharmacy will host a vaccine clinic at Monroeville Mall starting this week. Appointments are available on the schedule page at mainlinepharmacy.com. The former Sears Grand Store in Galleria, Pittsburgh Mills will also be the site of a vaccine clinic by the Allegheny Health Network. Other locations on the AHN booking schedule page include the following tiers: Connect at Monroeville, St. Vincent's Hospital in Erie, and Grove City Hospital. In addition, Mainline operates vaccine clinics at several sites in Westmoreland, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Blair counties. Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1B of the Vaccine Program, with Phase 1C scheduled to begin on April 12. All people over the age of 16 will be eligible from April 19th.

