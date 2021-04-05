



Local doctors use allergic medications to protect some high-risk patients from severe COVID symptoms.

New Orleans — The season for allergies has arrived. So is COVID. So what is the difference in symptoms, and should you use your usual allergic medication? There is a difference between allergy and coronavirus symptoms. “Allergies are associated with itching, so there are nasal itching, itchy eyes, watery eyes, etc. People with allergies do not have a fever,” said an allergy and immunology expert at the LSU Health Science Center. Dr. Sanjay Kamboj explained. With viral infections, fever can occur. A year ago, steroid allergy treatment was thought to prevent the body from fighting the coronavirus, but now Dr. Sanjay says people with environmental allergies should use nasal steroids. I will. He recommends using saline first and then steroid spray after a few minutes. And when it comes to nasal steroid sprays, infectious disease expert Dr. Blobson Lutz noticed something to his patients who use them daily. Dr. Blobson Lutz, a New Orleans infectious disease physician, said: Dr. Lutz has all patients, not just asthma patients, take Fronase as a preventative drug with a puff twice daily. It will not be used after catching the COVID. “Nose steroids seem to keep these serious symptoms away, and people are more likely to suffer from asymptomatic or very mild symptomatic COVID disease if they are taking long-term generic fronase. “Dr. Lutz said. Reduces inflammation of the nose and sinuses. It’s not FDA-approved, but allergist Dr. David Schneider has sent a study on budesonide, an inhaled steroid instead of the nose that prevents lung inflammation. The study suggests using it early when infected, reducing the need for emergency medical care for COVID patients and they recover faster. Dr. Lutz adds that Fronase will not stop the infection. “But if there’s a bit of theory behind it and you can find a cheap and safe preventative technique, that’s all I have to do,” said Dr. Lutz. Also, nasal drops have not been studied and approved for COVID prophylaxis, so be sure to check with your doctor before use.

