Regina’s doctor says the situation at COVID-19ICU is dire





Regina-As the capital of Saskatchewan continues to report admission to a record intensive care unit, two Regina doctors are drawing a harsh picture of reality within the COVID-19 ICU. Patients of all ages and sexes with COVID-19 fill the intensive care unit at both Regina hospitals. Dr. Eric Sai, an emergency physician at Regina General Hospital, told CTV News: “Young people, people without medical history or comorbidities, families hospitalized with them, essential workers and essential workers. I’m watching my family. “ There are 47 patients with COVID-19 in the Saskatchewan ICU on Monday. The state has set a new record for ICU patients over the past three days. This rise is driven primarily by 31 patients in the Regina ICU. Dr. Sy said the situation had worsened in the last few weeks as the number of cases in Queen City began to increase. “The situation is much worse than before, and the COVID-19 variants of concern, especially B.1.1.7, are much more contagious, more contagious, and have a significant impact on young people. “We do,” said Dr. Sy. “Unfortunately, that means there are a lot of sick young people on ventilators and life support systems, and that would mean people who can’t survive.” Regina has exceeded 100 cases in 13 of the last 21 days, including more than 110 cases daily in April. The city is shy at 1,121 as of Monday, the record height of active cases from the second wave of December (1,179 on December 15). During the pandemic, hospitalization is weeks behind the case, and healthcare professionals fear the worst may still come. Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease specialist at Regina, said: “What you see here in Regina is reflected in the rest of the state. It’s really just a matter of time, and at this point it’s impossible to know how much it gets worse.” Dr. Wong said the state is approaching a situation where patient triage could become a reality. “As the numbers grow, people don’t always have a place to go, and managing them in the system will become increasingly difficult,” he said. “This is our reality, it’s very real, it’s very bad.” The third wave has hit the essential workers the most, and Dr. Wong is calling on the state to start vaccination of them as soon as possible. “We supply [of vaccines] With less concern and problems in the next two weeks, you can continue vaccination by age while prioritizing front-line workers. It’s either, or not a suggestion, “he said. According to Dr. Wong, support for sick leave payments and quarantine will also be important in the future. The main message from both doctors is just to stay home. “Modeling data suggest that current measures involving vaccination are not sufficient to control this surge,” Dr. Sy said.

