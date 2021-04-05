Black children disproportionately affected by the death of their parents due to COVID-19







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Black children are disproportionately affected by the death of their parents due to COVID-19, according to a newly published study. Researchers reported in JAMA Pediatrics Black children make up 14% of the pediatric population in the United States, but make up 20% of all children who have lost their parents in COVID-19. Overall, 37,300-43,000 children aged 0-17 years in the United States lost at least one parent due to the disease as of February. Dr. Rachel Kidman, Reported by a family member, an associate professor of population and preventive medicine, and colleagues at Stony Brook University. Kidman et al. Lost at least one child using a “preliminary study to generate bereavement multipliers” that applies the results of a kinship network of non-Hispanic white and non-Hispanic black residents in the United States COVID-19 Estimated death due to. Estimates are “using demographic microsimulations and using the most widely used programs for such purposes, SocSim.. “ The model suggested that each COVID-19 death would result in 0.078 children becoming parents and bereaved. As of February, the model estimated that 37,300 children had lost at least one parent due to COVID-19. Of this total, about 75% were adolescents, 20,600 were white, and 7,600 were black. The authors estimated that 43,000 children had lost their parents using excess mortality. “For comparison, the September 11, 2001 attacks left 3,000 orphans,” the author writes. “The establishment of a national child bereavement cohort identifies deceased children, monitors them to identify new challenges early, links to locally provided care, and has a large number of parents. It may form the basis of a longitudinal study of long-term effects. The bereavement of a unique and difficult period of social isolation and economic uncertainty, “the author writes.

