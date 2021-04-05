Health
The P.1 variant is widespread in Canada. What do we know about it and vaccines?
As in the case of COVID-19 variant As we grow in Canada, there are also concerns from illness experts.
Rapid spread of P.1 variant British Columbia adds new urgency to competition between variants. vaccine.. In just a few days, the number of cases surged from two to three digits.
The first variant identified in Brazil may reduce the efficacy of some vaccines approved for use in Canada.
Here’s what you need to know:
Brazil at the worst stage of the pandemic, endangered health care system
How is this variant different?
There are thousands of different versions or variants of COVID-19 in circulation around the world, but only a handful deserve real concern. There is only one P.1 variant.
P.1 mutants are thought to be more contagious and avoid previous immunogenicity — or Reinfect people People who have previously been infected with the original or “wild” type of COVID-19.
“The P.1 variant is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in immunocompromised hosts. Dr. Darren Markland, an intensivist at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, told Global News Edmonton in a previous interview.
“As a result, it has become significantly more harmful because of its ability to rapidly infect many cells in the human body.”
As the COVID-19 variant spreads in BC, concerns about its impact on young adults increase.
Brazilian variants have some important mutations that allow them to behave this way.
One mutation, called E484K, circumvents the antibody response and Potential reinfection of people Or because the vaccine is less effective. There is also an N501Y mutation, which helps the virus spread more easily.
Emerging the study The P.1 variant suggests that it is up to 2.5 times more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain.another Survey Suggests that out of 100 COVID-19 survivors, 25 to 60 may be re-infected if exposed to the P.1 mutant.
So An expert in Alberta tweeted: “It sounds like a brutal new friend in the state.”
Okanagan ski resorts remain open despite the closure of Whistler Blackcomb
BC issues
Cases of the P.1 variant have been covered in British Columbia and Alberta in recent weeks.
BC has aggregated more than 370 variant cases to date, the largest number in any region of Canada. Lab tests always cover more cases.
Last week, a large population, including subspecies, was identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health Area, including the ski town of Whistler, British Columbia. Later, minor outbreaks were identified in the Fraser Health Area and the Interior Health Area.
State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that a P.1 variant had spread from Whistler’s resort municipality “in very small numbers to other parts of the state”, increasing the number of young people requiring hospitalization. It was.
Due to the outbreak, the iconic Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort was closed on Thursday. The state has imposed a three-week circuit breaker blockade to curb the surge when exacerbated by more contagious variants.
Trend story
“There are no superspreading events of focus related to these,” Henry said of the Vancouver coastal health outbreak that was subsequently contained.
“We found a small chain of infections in multiple unlinked areas, so it’s a community spread.”
It also polished the NHL.
according to ReportMore than half of Vancouver Canucks players tested positive for COVID-19, and in some cases the P.1 variant was detected. The game is suspended until at least Tuesday. Although it can be much longer As the number of affected players and staff increases.
COVID-19 variants surge when Canada exceeds 1 million
Questions in Alberta
Alberta is the latest state of concern for P.1 variants.
Over the weekend, Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Chief Health Officer of the State, tweeted about a “significant” outbreak associated with the P.1 variant. Hinsho acknowledged that the outbreak could be traced back to the traveler, but did not explicitly state where the traveler returned, where the outbreak was, or how many cases were involved.
The outbreak is believed to have been first associated with this subspecies in Alberta. The first two cases of VOCs were reported on March 14. As of March 31, there were six P.1 variant cases officially identified in the state.
Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist at the University of Manitoba, said:
“As for how fast the cases rise, they may be distinguished between different regions in a week or so, but it’s there, and it’s certainly that they’re increasing everywhere. . “
BC leads with 379 cases, followed by Ontario with 103 cases and Alberta with 6. There are two cases in Quebec.
Most cases of Canadian variants relate to the first identified B.1.1.7 variant in the UK, but experts are surprised at how quickly the P.1 variant spread. not.
“We knew this would last for weeks and months,” Markland said.
“That means (ICU) will be very busy.”
According to Markland, his hospital in Edmonton is already seeing an increasing number of young people in need of COVID-19 treatment. He said many patients need a “high level of support.”
Dr. Darren Markland Addresses Alberta P.1 Subspecies Outbreak
New long range shooting COVID-19 Forecast in Canada The overall incidence is highest in young adults aged 20-39 years and declines in older Canadians.
Kindrachuk said the variants could affect younger Canadians than older Canadians, as so many older and vulnerable people have already been vaccinated.
“We need to understand that the younger age group makes up a significant proportion of our front-line non-healthcare workers. Those who are still essential,” he said.
“It’s not so surprising to see us circulating in a young group.”
What do we know about vaccines?
So far, studies have suggested that antibodies produced by vaccination with approved vaccines recognize these mutants and provide some protection, but that is still under scrutiny. ..
Infectious disease doctor Dr. Lynora Saxinger said lab data suggest that a Canadian-approved vaccine provides “some” protection against this mutant.
“But we don’t have a solid, observed number in the community setting,” she said.
The variants do not appear to cause more serious illness, but they can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine developed by, but cannot be ruled out. Pfizer-BioNTech And modern.. However, both shots appear to protect against severe illness.
For Johnson & Johnson, also approved in Canada, a shot has appeared 68% effective in trials in Brazil, Variants are the most common.
Can vaccine deployment outperform the new COVID-19 variant?
In the case of AstraZeneca, early studies Vaccine protects from P.1 variant You don’t have to change the shot.
For Markland, that makes sense. He said the AstraZeneca vaccine was tried later in the pandemic process and “had to deal with some of these mutants” in the study rather than the other shots.
Increasing the number of people vaccinated, according to Markland, “absolutely” helps fight the P.1 variant, but it can also cause people to become less alert too soon. It is a “double-edged sword”.
“If you combine it with a little spring heat, you can see people get pretty loose on preventive medicine,” he said.
“This virus is highly infectious and spreads exponentially. We are not vaccinated exponentially. So now the variant will win this race. And in all its forms Everyone who dies of COVID-19 is a preventable death. “
— Files from Canadian Press, Reuters, and Global News staff
