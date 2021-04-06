Studies have found that paracetamol is ineffective in most pain conditions





Paracetamol drugs are less effective than placebo for the most common illnesses and injuries, medical reviews of the drug have revealed. The most ineffective use of paracetamol is when taken for back pain, researchers at the University of Sydney conclude: Australian Medical Journal Review.. The researchers conducted a systematic review comparing the analgesic effects of paracetamol and placebo (saline or sterile water) in the treatment of nearly 50 common pain conditions. Only postpartum knee and hip osteoarthritis, craniotomy, tension headache, and perineal pain were found to accept the drug. “Although paracetamol is widely used, pain-relieving effects have been established in only a handful, and the effects are often modest,” the review found. “Evidence of high or medium quality of paracetamol [typically 0.5–1g, single or multiple doses] Only four of the 44 painful conditions examined were superior to placebo for pain relief. “ Paracetamol is Australia’s most commonly used painkiller, but migraine, postoperative pain, dental care, pediatric middle ear infections, back pain, abdominal pain, and common cold-related pain. There is little evidence to support its ability to relieve. headache. “We have found that tension headaches are more effective than placebo, but in most other conditions there is no evidence that we can make strong or definitive statements about the effectiveness of paracetamol.” , Said Dr. Christina Abdel Shaheed, lead author of the review. The MJA review hit Paracetamol. Paracetamol became the predominant over-the-counter analgesic in 2018 following the decision to prescribe only codeine drugs. “For the first time, this MJA review brings together all the evidence that paracetamol is effective in treating pain in one document,” says Shaheed. The marketing of paracetamol drugs also needed to be changed and a review was recommended. “Low back pain guidelines should stop recommending paracetamol,” Shahid said. “Approximately 50% of back pain guidelines still recommend paracetamol, even though paracetamol has been found to be ineffective for back pain. “Our review emphasizes the need for large, high-quality trials to reduce uncertainty about the effectiveness of paracetamol to relieve common pain conditions.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos