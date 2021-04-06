Health
Jeffco Public Health Relaxes Mask Obligations for Outdoor Activities – CBS Denver
Jefferson County, Colorado (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Public Health Department has announced that face masks will no longer be needed in outdoor public spaces in the county. Changes are valid from April 5th to May 6th unless otherwise specified.
County public health officials say the move is in line with the new state’s executive order.The mask is not yet Needed in indoor space If you cannot maintain a social distance of 6 feet between non-household members.
“We are in a place where we can get rid of the requirements for outdoor masks, but we are asking residents and visitors to keep wearing masks indoors a little longer so that they can follow the right path. After vaccination, masking and social distance continue to be the most effective weapon we have against COVID-19 infection, “said Dr. Dawn Comstock, JCPH Secretary-General. ..
Last month, the county There is a risk of moving to level yellow This is because the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing. On April 5, the county states that there are still risks.
“Jeffco has once again violated the buffer zone cap, which allows him to continue operating at Dial 3.0 Level Blue. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment may move Jeffco to Level Yellow this week. Therefore. Indoor masking is needed to keep people trying to get the vaccine safe, prevent another surge, and be able to work towards a seemingly normal summer, “comstock said. Stated.
When the county crosses the buffer zone, Comstock says the state sets a five-day clock before the county moves to the next level of dialing.
The county states that variants remain a major concern. According to data from the Colorado Public Health School, about 27% of the states are immune to vaccinations and previous infections. Experts say that 70-85% of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus.
