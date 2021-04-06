Australia’s Shameful Vaccine Statistics | Queensland Times





Australia's vaccination rate is ranked only 90th in the world, as experts warn that the coronavirus is mutating faster than the country is administering jabs. Adjunct professor Bill Bowtell, a strategic health policy consultant at the University of New South Wales, said the cumulative dose rate per 100 people in Australia is 2.34. "We're about 90th in the world between Bolivia and Albania, and we want to spin, but it's not working very well," he told 3AW on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised a goal of administering 4 million jabs at the end of March, but has been given less than 1 million. "There are 97% of Australians who have not been vaccinated this morning. This is not working," said Professor Bowtell. "In the world, the virus is mutating faster than we are vaccinated in Australia. "Most of the other countries in the world … I understand in my head that we need to urgently mobilize to stay ahead of the viral variants that are prevalent in the world. This is very serious. It's a situation. " Professor Bowtell said distribution and supply issues influenced the slow development. "There is a supply problem because of the way procurement was organized five or six months ago," he said. "And we're obviously having distribution problems … we're not moving fast enough, such as at mass vaccination centers. "We are quite late." Health Minister Greg Hunt said the rollout would continue while authorities were investigating cases of blood clotting. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray Opposition health spokesman Mark Butler said only 3% of Australian adults were vaccinated, compared to 60% of British adults and 40% of the United States. Butler told ABCRN on Tuesday. However, he agreed that Australia does not have the urgency of the countries of the Northern Hemisphere where the coronavirus outbreak is widespread. "There are US, UK, Brazil and many other places, which is probably why we were able to achieve those (vaccination) rates," he said. This is because health officials claim that AstraZeneca jabs are safe after a rare blood clot in a Melbourne man after vaccination on March 22. Health Minister Greg Hunt said deployment would continue while authorities were investigating the case. He said the authorities had rigorously tested the vaccine before allowing it to be used nationwide. "If someone is vulnerable [to blood clots], They should consult their general practitioner, "Hunt said on Sunday. "This highly considered medical process reaffirms exactly why Australia sought a complete, thorough and absolute safety process when assessing vaccines. "A series of events reaffirms that this is the right approach."

..





