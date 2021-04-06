Kentucky follows CDC guidance to remove all fully vaccinated COVID-19 travel recommendations





Following a similar announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky is now removing all domestic travel recommendations for those who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. And lack of vaccine. Travel is becoming more and more attractive now that vaccine distribution is skyrocketing not only in Kentucky but throughout the country. On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance stating that fully vaccinated people could travel within the United States without being tested for or going to the coronavirus, after which they would enter quarantine. Bescher said at a briefing on Monday that Kentucky would do the same. The governor emphasized that fully vaccinated travelers should wear masks, keep social distances where possible and disinfect as much as possible. Nevertheless, health officials have found that fully vaccinated individuals are unlikely to become infected with COVID-19 and spread. Last year, from summer to autumn, Kentucky had a list of states that advised residents not to travel due to serious COVID-19. Now, with updated guidance, the state no longer bans or bans travel for fully vaccinated people. For unvaccinated individuals, those individuals are advised to avoid all non-essential trips. Even if you need to travel, you must follow all COVID-19 measures, including pre- and post-travel tests. Even unvaccinated people are advised to quarantine for 7 days after returning from their trip. For those who want to travel closer to the summer months, the governor advises everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. On Monday, the state opened its qualifications to all residents over the age of 16. The CDC cited recent research on the actual effects of vaccines as the latest guidance. Already, authorities have stated that fully vaccinated people can visit each other indoors without wearing masks or social distances. Also, vaccinated people can visit with people who have not been vaccinated from a single household under similar conditions, as long as they are at low risk of serious illness if infected. Said. The CDC and state authorities are calling for continued vigilance when it comes to traveling abroad. Some countries have not yet allowed tourists or require testing before leaving the airport.

