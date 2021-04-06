



Despite record vaccinations, the risk of a fourth COVID-19 surge is increasing Updated: April 5, 2021 10:52 pm EDT

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend travel at this time due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. This is partly due to the presence of highly infectious variants. Currently, there is competition for management. Vaccine as much as possible to stop the fourth surge of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the United States set a record by administering 4 million COVID-19 vaccines daily. In addition, nearly one in four adults in the United States reached a record. "We are vaccinated at an average rate of 3 million people daily," said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC. Still, some infectious disease experts are skeptical about these numbers and whether they are sufficient. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said: With this surge in the arms of a sufficient number of Americans in the next 6 to 10 weeks in the way, we will stop it. Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy, said: In Massachusetts, citizens over the age of 55 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, residents with any of the following medical conditions are eligible:

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic pulmonary diseases such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate to severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down’s syndrome

Heart condition (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, hypertension, etc.)

HIV infection

Immunodeficiency (weakened immunity)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, now or before

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular accident that affects blood flow to the brain

Substance Use Disorder Within two weeks, anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for vaccination in Massachusetts. The Biden administration states that by the end of May there will be sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate all American adults. Massachusetts vaccination progress Massachusetts COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death

