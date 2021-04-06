Michigan’s latest coronavirus surge has new types of patients





Fred Romankewiz was on his way to vaccination, but wasn’t feeling well, so he canceled his appointment and took the Covid-19 test instead. He was a few centimeters away from the coronavirus finish line, but Lansing’s 54-year-old construction materials salesman is now testing positive.

“What’s really frustrating to me is that after a year and three months I played on the tee shot, which means I did everything right,” said Romankewiz. “And to make this happen.”

Watching TV, reacting to the constant flow of text messages, and joking from the hospital bed at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital, Romankewiz feels bright about the prospect of a full recovery, but the virus He said he lowered him.

“I felt like I went 10 rounds with Mike Tyson,” he said. “I was completely physically tired. That is, I felt beaten. I felt like I was in a car accident. That was crazy.”

Romankewiz, who lives a healthy life and has no underlying illness, said he was infected with the virus by his 19-year-old son Andy. His wife, Betsy, who was completely vaccinated, was also infected with the virus, but suffered from minor symptoms. Jim Dover, CEO and President of Sparrow Health System, a leading healthcare provider in central Michigan, said the current surge is due to pandemic fatigue and coronavirus mutations, which are highly contagious and in some cases contagious. States to be fatal. “This variant is more toxic, so it’s more infectious and easier to catch,” Dover said. “Second, everyone is tired of wearing masks, so go out and check for lack of social distance, lack of masks. The virus is invisible and people Did not know that they were walking in the clouds of Covid. What you know, they are infected. “ Dangerous variants throughout the state Both B.1.351 And Highly contagious B.1.1.7 Subspecies have been identified in Michigan, but the B.1.1.7 strain is now widespread throughout the community. The State Department of Health has identified over 1,200 instances of the B.1.1.7 variant. The actual numbers can be much higher, given that it is difficult to determine which variant is causing the case across the state. The prevalence of the B.1.1.7 variant is clear at the Royal Oak at Beaumont Hospital, the largest healthcare provider facility in Wolverine. Dr. Justin Skrzynski is a Covid hospitalist (a position that didn’t exist a year ago). In short, he specializes in caring for Covid patients. He said they would send some small samples of their cases to the state for DNA analysis. “Currently, our regular Covid tests still only show Covid (or) NoCovid,” said Skrzynski. “But we sent many of them to the state, and now 40% of patients see something like B.1.1.7.” 44-year-old Tina Catron is under the control of Skrzynski at the Royal Oak facility in Beaumont Health. The two mothers said they believed their family had been infected with the coronavirus through their children’s soccer league. “We’re not 100% sure,” she said of how they all got it. I think my husband played a soccer match with his son. And he took it home. “ Fight viruses in many ways Health officials in Michigan have pointed out that both schools and youth sports are potential vectors of the virus. Catron says her 9-year-old Levi and 7-year-old Jesse were asymptomatic and her husband became very ill but was not hospitalized. She said she was shocked to be hospitalized. She is healthy and active, has no underlying illness, but requires hospitalization after developing pneumonia. “I feel like I’m choking a little,” she says, struggling to breathe while clearing her throat. At some point, Catron’s oxygen levels were dangerously low, dropping to 82%- Far below normal range 95% to 100%. Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer has experienced fierce opposition from Republicans and business owners over ongoing coronavirus restrictions, and Michigan is fighting the virus in several ways. Vaccinations have begun and approximately 600,000 Michigans are vaccinated each week. The economy is resuming and some restrictions have been lifted. And many are returning to pre-pandemic life without masks or social distance. The· Daily hospitalization rate Based on a 7-day moving average for the younger age group in Michigan, it is above the same average during the massive fall surge. For example Michigan Health & Hospital Association Among people aged 30-39, there were 26 daily hospitalizations based on an average of 7 days between the fall and winter surges, but today there are 43 hospitalizations in the same age group. The age group of 40-49 years is also rising, with 58 hospitalized daily, compared to 33, which is rapidly increasing in the fall. For people over the age of 60, hospitalizations have dropped significantly due to increased vaccinations. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 35.2% of adults in Michigan have been vaccinated at least once, and 21.5% have been fully vaccinated. Healthcare worker “thrown a curve ball” Dr. Lindamisla, medical director of the Covid Unit at Beaumont Health’s Royal Oak facility, said the number of cases has grown exponentially and it is unclear where the current surge is. Whatever it brings, she and her staff will face the challenge-but the virus proved to be resilient and difficult to fight. “Each surge has created different challenges,” she said. “We felt very strongly that the disease was under attack, but then we were thrown a curve ball.” The weight and tension of the ongoing pandemic is evident when talking to healthcare professionals. Lindsay Muenchen, a registered nurse in the Covid unit at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital, said she thought the worst was behind them. “The day I came in and saw our unit filled with Covid patients again, it was really difficult,” she said. “I cried in my eyes.” Dora Hoppes, also at Sparrow Hospital, has been working as a registered nurse for 22 years. She said last year was the hardest. The first question in our brief interview cracked her voice and raised her emotions. She moved down the hallway when asked why it was so difficult to talk about last year. “I just saw it yesterday,” she said with tears. “There was a patient who died, so it’s very fresh every day.” She said the stress of being constantly surrounded by many illnesses and deaths was the most difficult part of her beloved job. “I now have a job and need to get my gallbladder out, so I want to take care of the people here.”

Linh Tran and Frank Bivona of CNN contributed to this report.

