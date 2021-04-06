Record-level youth anxiety and depression may be answered by a mental health hub — EducationHQ

psychologist Warned I have to start working on mental health Anxiety and depression emergencies in young people, Can be a “disaster across generations”.

Pediatricians said they were watching More and more young people Come to the emergency room because there are no other treatment options.

To address the increasing rate of anxiety and depression in children, Victoria tried a mental health coordinator at 10 schools last year. The initiative is currently 26 elementary schools In 2021.

Meanwhile, the Royal Commission on Victoria’s Mental Health System Recommended Youth Mental Health Hub, Some of them will soon be rolled out in state-wide priority areas.

Developing a professional youth mental health hub is one of several strategies proposed by the Australian Psychological Society. To the federal government With a recent budget submission.

So what are youth mental health hubs, and do they work to stop the flow of mental health problems that young people are experiencing?

All in one place

Australian National strategy for young Australians We define young people as young people between the ages of 12 and 24.evidence Shows half of mental illness It first appears by the age of 14, and 75% appears by the age of 24.

If left untreated, these mental health problems have a high recurrence rate and have a negative impact on individuals, including reduced financial productivity and social costs.

Provided by Youth Mental Health Hub Mental health and social services in one place..This is partly Scope of risk behavior It is associated with mental health problems such as tobacco, drug and alcohol use, sexual risk, reduced levels of physical activity and malnutrition.Evidence also suggests Young people like You are more likely to meet your needs in one place, not many, and seek help when you need it.

Therefore, for youth hubs Scope of experts Fields such as trained mental health clinicians, sexual health support counselors, and psychiatrists.

Young people too I want And necessary Access to mental health information and resources. Therefore, youth hubs need to be a safe place for young people to get the information they need.

Youth hubs are physically and / or connected with schools, community organizations (such as homeless services), and healthcare professionals.

They are ideal Joint design For equal reasons, by professionals and young people with living experience. Ideally, the hub is a youth-friendly one-stop shop for referral, evaluation, treatment and intervention support.

Do you already have a youth hub?

Traditionally, mental health services, including some youth services, Access to the needs of different youth, Instead of targeting children or adults. Others are intended for certain types of conditions.

Australia has two youth hubs, Orygen and Headspace.

Origen Co-designed with Young people.. However, it specializes in adolescents with episodes of psychosis, mood disorders, new borderline personality disorder, and adolescents at high risk of psychotic disorder.

Headspace Center Providing early intervention Mental health services from 12 to 25 years old. This service was created to provide youth with comprehensive mental health support. However, this model has drawbacks.that is Explained by some experts As unable to support some adolescents with complex presentations such as personality disorders, schizophrenia, and / or substance abuse issues.

Many other services limit youth access to support according to: Age, diagnosis Or additional illness.

Youth involvement in certain services that are not focused on youth is low, Transition of youth between services and between services It often fails.

Young people also prefer services that include young people as staff, which is not common in traditional mental health support. Young people’s participation as staff was found in just over half Of mental health services available in Australia.

Young people prefer youth-led mental health support. Photo: Shutterstock

So what is the ideal youth hub?

There are youth hubs available worldwide, including Ireland, New Zealand, UK, Canada, France, Australia.. All of these offer a variety of services and care.However, nothing yet offers a single Best practice example..

An important element of the youth mental health hub identified in World Health Organization framework include:

Joint design Youth-focused approach It is flexible and adapts to the changing mental health needs of young people

Easy-to-access central location (close to shops and transportation), extended business hours, self-introduction and drop-in service opportunities

A place to respond quickly to all young people

Young people working at the hub

Types of services and support that are personalized according to the context.

Studies also suggest The hub should be an informal space, not a clinical look such as a storefront or cafe design. They should also:

Provides recreation, artistic activities, and hangout space

Included and known in the community

We will continue to evaluate the services provided and provide feedback to young people.

Maintain all services One place works fineHowever, that does not necessarily mean that a collaborative and collaborative approach to care is provided. Some hubs may have different services in one place, but they may continue to work in different ways. This defeats the purpose of collaborative care.

Better investment is needed to improve the current hub or to co-design and establish a new hub. Best practice WHO guidelines..This is important to secure more young people Access the care they needFor the success of current and future generations.

This article was first published Monash lens..Read Original work