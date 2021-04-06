Wisconsin Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Over 16 Years Faster Than Plan | COVID-19

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS), everyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin because it has reached another important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
With Wisconsin leading or close to the country’s top vaccinated countries, major announcements will be made almost a month earlier than expected.
“I don’t think this year has been easy for everyone. Thanks to all the Wisconsins who have made sacrifices such as staying at home, wearing masks, and being 6 feet away from others. I would like to express it, “said the DHS Secretary-General. Karent Timberlake. “These behaviors are science-backed. They help delay the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. And today, we tell everyone over the age of 16 ourselves from this virus. I’m excited to give you the opportunity to continue to protect and your loved ones. It takes patience, but vaccination is recommended. “
Meanwhile, according to the Rock County Public Health Department, 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since last week, including Beloit and Janesville. This is a 36 reduction compared to the March 30 weekly report.
Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with no virus-related deaths, DHS data show.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 14,901 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded in Rock County. A total of 75,670 negative tests have been completed, with 14,474 recovery and 263 active cases remaining in the county.
The average 7-day test positive rate across the state is currently 3.4%. In Rock County, the test positive rate on Monday was 16%. In Winnebago County, Illinois, a 7-day average is 6.6% test positive.
The last updated COVID-19 hospitalization in Rock County on April 1 indicates that seven patients were being treated for the virus at the county hospital.
Beloit has recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases since March 30, bringing the city to 4,943 cases. A total of 24,445 negative tests were reported in the city, with 4,788 residents recovering, with an increase of 203 negative tests and 34 recovery from last week.
In Janesville, 63 cases have been reported since March 30, and 6,402 cases have been reported throughout the city. With 6,217 people recovering, a total of 35,380 negative tests have been reported, an increase of 320 negative tests and 40 recovery from last week.
Beloit’s mortality rate (1.41%) remains higher than Janesville’s 0.95%.
In a community outside Rock County, Clinton reported 444 cases. Edgerton reported 942 cases. Evansville reported 679 cases. Milton reported 908 cases, with 583 cases in the county’s unincorporated area.
As of Monday, 48,231 inhabitants in Rock County received at least one shot, and more than 1.92 million in Wisconsin received one dose. A total of 30,714 county residents have completed the vaccination series, as more than 1.17 million residents have completed vaccinations throughout the state.
A total of 130,978 vaccines have been administered in Winnebago County, Illinois. A total of 50,201 people (17.67%) are receiving both doses. According to data from the Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH), there have been more than 6.13 million vaccinations throughout the state, with a total of 2.38 million people fully vaccinated.
307 cases and one virus-related death were reported on Monday across Wisconsin, and 580,184 cases and 6,640 deaths were reported across the state.
With 27,797 hospitalizations reported so far for COVID-19, state-wide hospitalizations increased with 30 hospitalizations on Monday.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6%, with an estimated 7,161 cases still active, according to DHS data.
Winnebago County, Illinois, reported 51 new cases on Monday, with no additional virus-related deaths, resulting in 29669 cases and 455 deaths throughout the county.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,102 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, resulting in 1,258,736 cases and 21,384 deaths across the state. The state-wide 7-day test positive rate is 3.8% and recovery rate is 98%.