Allergies or COVID-19? What we know about symptoms after a year
Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — As temperatures gradually rise and spring begins, visitors from another season are approaching the horizon – allergies.
Canada continues to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and viral variants, but Dr. Jason K. Lee of the Toronto Allergy and Asthma Clinic has controlled allergic symptoms and whether he has them. It states that it is most important to know the difference between. You are either infected with the coronavirus or just allergic to it.
“In general, people with allergies have a long, seasonal history, if you have this before it reoccurs,” Lee said on your morning Monday on CTV. It was. “There is a chain of more nasal symptoms, runny nose, congestion, sneezing [associated with allergies]… COVID-19 is more likely to refer to COVID-19 because it is called a constitutional symptom of infection, fever, chills, and muscle aches. “
Lee said coughing and shortness of breath are also associated with coronavirus infections, but said there are “some caveats here and there” depending on the type of asthma or allergy.
One of the most important things doctors have learned a year after the pandemic is that allergic patients are “likely” to be more powerful spreaders of COVID-19.
“If you are allergic and infected with COVID-19, you are more likely to sneeze and become an aerosol, so it is very important to control your symptoms,” Lee explained. He said that if left untreated, it could be a predisposing factor. Generally, you get an infectious disease.
Lee also said that there is overlap in some cases of allergies and COVID-19 symptoms, so the surest way to tell the difference is to take a test. This helps prevent an increased risk of infecting others. Public Health Agency of Canada continues to advise people to stay home and avoid others if they feel sick.
Lee also found that some people were “hesitating” to take asthma and allergy medications, but data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that asthma could put people at risk. He said he urged people to maintain their normal prescribing policy. About the more serious consequences of COVID-19.
Dealing with their symptoms is even more important for children suffering from allergies, Lee said, because runny nose is sufficient for schools to require the COVID-19 test.
“We will manage the symptoms as much as possible. If you take the right medication, you should be able to control the symptoms overall,” said Lee. “If your child’s symptoms persist,” see a specialist. Is the best. “
Global warming can also be a major challenge for allergic patients, Lee said.
“Seasonal pollen numbers are increasing because of the longer growing seasons. The seasons start a little earlier and last a little longer,” Lee explained, adding that the tree and grass seasons tend to overlap. I did.
“If you are unlucky and have both tree and grass allergies, you may have a slightly double unpleasant effect.”
