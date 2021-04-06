Lucky people over the age of 18 in Boston get the coronavirus vaccine before Massachusetts expands its eligibility

Boston, Massachusetts April 5: Corona vaccination is scheduled for April 5, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Russell Auditorium. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Boston, Massachusetts April 5: Shayna Sheehan, 24, from Dorchester, will leave after being vaccinated at the Russell Auditorium in Boston, Massachusetts on April 5, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

The Vaccine Clinic at the Russell Auditorium in Dochester was the hottest place in town for young people on Monday.

Here, a few weeks before Massachusetts extended its age qualifications to the general public, a valuable coronavirus vaccine was given to some lucky people over the age of 18.

Young people in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan rush to see on social media that vaccines are being given to people living and working in the three areas of Boston that have been hit hard by the virus. I went to the clinic.

State age Qualification rules are for people over 55 years old, And Expanded to over 18 years old In 2 weeks.But before that Will happen on April 19th, Some young people were able to step into the Dochester Clinic and be shot without reservation.

When Herald arrived on Monday afternoon, there was a long line of young people waiting in the parking lot.

24-year-old Shayna Sheehan, who lives in Dochester, left the clinic with a big smile.

“I’m a resident of Dochester. I’m very happy to be able to attend because it was provided free of charge for those over 18 years old,” Sheehan said outside the Talbot Avenue clinic after taking the shot.

Due to the topic of social media as a whole, residents rushed to the clinic, a partnership between the Boston Medical Center and the Codman Square Health Center.

Another resident under the age of 55 said he saw a Facebook group in his neighborhood handing out shots to local residents and workers.

“So we went in a hurry right away,” said the unnamed resident. “And now we don’t have to wait a few more weeks.”

But don’t change your plan today.People over the age of 18 from those neighborhoods seem to have to Please be patient until April 19th..

The Boston Medical Center said in a statement Monday night that the clinic had stopped vaccination of people over the age of 18.

“A community vaccination clinic run by a local partner at the Boston Medical Center and Russell Auditorium has begun vaccination of community residents over the age of 18 due to an error in the clinic’s pre-registration process,” said the Boston Medical Center. Says.

“The clinic has stopped vaccination for that age group. We are adhering to state guidelines before we fully qualify later this month,” the hospital added.

Earlier that day, a State Department spokesperson told Herald that authorities “did not know of any special arrangements / permits for the site to exceed current eligibility rules.”

By Monday night, DPH had contacted the Boston Medical Center and state agencies were investigating the issue.

Both the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission spokesperson have postponed to the organization that operates the Boston Medical Center and the vaccination site.

There were no posts from the Boston Medical Center promoting the clinic for people over the age of 18.

Monday state Expanded vaccine eligibility For people over 55 and those with certain medical conditions. Certain key workers are qualified for several weeks.