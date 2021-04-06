San Antonio authorities are currently monitoring a new COVID-19 variant from India





San Antonio – Health officials in the city of San Antonio are paying attention to the new COVID-19 variant. A coronavirus variant from India was recently discovered in California. “I think I said somewhere that it was a double variant,” said Rita Espinoza, director of epidemiology in the city of San Antonio. Here at home, there are no new double variant cases, but people are watching for changes. “For genotyping and sequencing that are randomized in some samples, those specimens are tested and monitored to run the sequence, confirm the genetic makeup of the virus, and see if it is. That’s why it’s a way to identify these individuals. It’s mutated, “Espinoza said. Espinoza said contact tracing remains one of the most powerful tools in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. Advertising Belinda Mainall, based in San Antonio, is one of about 175 contact tracers in the city. Belinda Mainor of the UT Health Houston School of Public Health in San Antonio said: Mainor said that while more people are being vaccinated, many are less alert. “They are under the assumption that I have it or have received both vaccines, I’m fine. It’s clear. And you’re not. Therefore, you have to follow the guidelines. No, “said Mainor. According to Espinoza, vaccines do not necessarily prevent all COVID cases, but they can keep people away from the hospital. She confirmed that the two were infected with COVID after being completely vaccinated, but none of these cases were severe. Vaccination will continue at the alamodome. From Tuesday afternoon, people over the age of 75 can be vaccinated without reservation.

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos