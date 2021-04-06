The number of emergency cancer patients surges to record levels during a pandemic





Number of cancer patients admitted to hospital as an emergency case Swindon, Wiltshire and Bass & Northeast Somerset hit record highs last summer.

According to figures released by the UK Public Health Service, 231 people with newly identified tumors were admitted to the hospital ward as an emergency in the NHSCCG complex during the three months leading up to September.

This is an increase from 203 from July to September 2019, the highest number in the period since the equivalent record began in 2010. It also increased from 210 from April to June. Macmillan Cancer Support said the increase in cancer patients across the UK arriving at hospitals via A & E or other emergency routes showed the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on cancer treatment. Macmillan Sara Bainbridge’s policy director said: “So far, the government has not shown how to provide the personnel and resources needed to eliminate the unprocessed portion of those waiting for diagnosis and treatment. “They must urgently correct this so that those who live with cancer receive the necessary care and will not be forgotten in this pandemic.” Patients are usually hospitalized as an emergency case via A & E or after an emergency referral by GP, but may arrive by other routes. People who are diagnosed with cancer this way are much less likely to survive on average because the cancer is often advanced. This figure counts all invasive diseases except non-melanoma skin cancer and may include hospitalizations with suspected tumors. Swindon, Wiltshire, and B & NES, including all referral types, had 997 initial cancer hospitalizations in the three months to September. This was down from 1,196 in the same period in 2019. This means that about 23% of hospitalizations were listed as emergencies, compared to 17% a year ago. Approximately 14,500 newly admitted cancer inpatients across the United Kingdom were in a state of emergency between July and September, exceeding the three-month period recorded. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said: “We encourage people to continue to participate in the GP if they have symptoms and to support diagnosis and treatment in all areas of selective care over the next year as part of an additional investment in the NHS. An additional £ 100 million will be used. ” Adver approached the Great Western Hospital for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos