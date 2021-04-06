Healthcare professionals share stress from the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier versions of this story misreported the percentage of health care workers who stated that their mental health was adversely affected by the concerns and stress associated with covid-19. The correct result is 62% instead of 61%. The story has been fixed.

Worry, malaise, ever-changing safety rules, and prolonged wearing of PPE are just a few examples that US healthcare professionals cite as the most difficult part of working at the forefront of a coronavirus pandemic.

Their work saved countless lives, but also made personal sacrifices: 62% said they were negative about covid-19-related concerns and stress. Impact on mental health.. The majority of 55% feel “burned out”. Nearly half of all healthcare professionals say that their worries and stress caused them to have sleep problems or sleep too much.

Nationwide Poll of the Washington Post Kaiser Family Foundation We asked more than 1,300 front-line healthcare professionals to explain in their own words the most difficult parts of the pandemic.

The top of the list is Fear of infection for myself, Its family or Patients mentioned by 21% of healthcare professionals.

An additional 16% said wearing PPE during a pandemic was the most difficult task.Some people quoted discomfort and overheating Wear a mask Others said that masks undermine the personal connections they seek when working with patients.

Newly modified rules and safety protocols are also at the top of the list of challenges, with 8% saying they are the hardest part to work during a pandemic.Many cited frustration with the rules themselves and challenges in acquiring patients and others. To obey them.

An additional 7% were exhausted because overwork was the most difficult part of the work during a pandemic, with many spending extra time covering sick colleagues, dealing with limited resources and dying patients He said he felt it. According to polls, 56% of hospital workers say that at some point in the pandemic, the workplace exceeds the capacity of the ICU bed or place to treat critically ill patients.

5% of healthcare professionals said the most difficult task was to see patients isolated from visitors and their families for safety precautions.Most healthcare professionals said they provided Direct treatment for covid-19 patients, And a quarter of all health care workers, at least one patient died of the disease.

Post-KFF polls, which were found to work during a pandemic, were particularly stressful for young healthcare professionals. Seventy-five percent of people under the age of 30 say that coronavirus-related concerns and stress have had a negative impact on their mental health. The same is true for 71% of healthcare workers in their 30s, down to 40% for healthcare workers aged 65. that’s all.

About 7 out of 10 healthcare workers aged 18-29 and about 6 out of 10 healthcare workers aged 30-39 I feel burned out when I go to work compared to less than half Those over 50 years old.

Even before the pandemic, experts were on the issue of burnout in health care workers, including symptoms such as emotional exhaustion, irony, loss of enthusiasm and joy at work, and increased withdrawal from patients and illnesses. I became more and more worried.Research shows Burnout Syndrome Often results among healthcare professionals Increased risk to patients, Malpractice claims, worker absenteeism and turnover, and billions of dollars lost to the medical industry each year.

Despite the great stress caused by the pandemic, research shows that most healthcare professionals feel positive about going to work. A majority of 76% say they feel “hope” to go to work lately, 67% feel “optimistic” and 63% feel “motivated”. Most people say they are hopeful, optimistic, and motivated, even among healthcare professionals who say their mental health has been compromised by a pandemic.

Emily Guskin, Lucio Villa, Naema Ahmed and William Wan contributed to this report.

About polls

The Washington Post Kaiser Family Foundation Research Project is a partnership that combines research and reporting to provide better information to the general public.The· Frontline Healthcare Worker Survey It is the 35th in the series. This was conducted from February 11th to March 7th, 2021 in English and Spanish for 2,298 adults aged 18 and over, including an oversample of 1,327 healthcare professionals living in the United States. Front-line healthcare professionals are defined as those who work in a healthcare delivery environment that is in direct contact with the patient or their body fluids, and closely match the type of healthcare professional preferred in the early stages of coronavirus vaccination. The survey was conducted online and by phone, and most of the entire sample was extracted from the SSRS Opinion Panel and the Ipsos Knowledge Panel, which are probability-based panels randomly selected from US households. A small portion of the interview was conducted by re-contacting respondents identified as health care workers in a recent poll by SSRS and KFF. Landline, mobile, and web samples were combined and weighted to match the demographic distribution of the US population and adult healthcare professionals. Demographic benchmarks for health care workers were derived from the analysis of the December 2020 and January 2021 SSRS and KFF national surveys. The general population sample was weighted according to the 2019 American Community Survey and National Health Interview Survey. The results for the US adult general population sample show a sampling error margin of plus or minus 4 percentage points, and a healthcare professional sample sampling error margin is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Sampling, data collection, weighting, and aggregation were managed by SSRS in collaboration with The Post and KFF researchers. The KFF project team consisted of Mollyann Brodie, Ashley Kirzinger, Audrey Kearney and Liz Hamel. The Post’s research team consisted of Scott Clement and Emily Guskin.