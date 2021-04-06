Healthcare professionals May Need J & J “Booster” Shots





Share this article: share Tweet share share share Email share Durban – Johnson & Johnson vaccinated healthcare professionals may need booster shots. According to Professor Shabir Madhi, a vaccine scholar and dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Witt University, the J & J vaccine has a protection period of 60 to 70 days. Speak inside interview For the 702 Bongani Bingwa, he said he should stop thinking of J & J as a single-dose vaccine because it may require boosters as with other vaccines. Maddy explained that, in principle, a double-dose vaccine is expected to provide a better immune response, as opposed to a single-dose vaccine. “When the J & J vaccine was evaluated as a single dose shot in the first study, they evaluated it under emergency conditions to see if a single dose during the surge was effective against Covid-19. I wanted to make sure, which doesn’t necessarily mean that the protection period for a single dose of the J & J vaccine is the same as the protection period for a single dose of the J & J vaccine, as we know about the Pfizer vaccine. The duration lasts about 6 months, but the efficacy of the J & J vaccine was only evaluated for about 60 to 70 days. “ Maddy said everyone who received the J & J vaccine is likely to need a second or booster dose. He said J & J is reviewing the two-day schedule to determine if there is a longer final protection with two doses. He explained that the study was underway. “I think you’ll probably need a second dose to boost your immune response,” Maddy said. SA will receive an additional 30 million J & J vaccines while the Ministry of Health is confirmed to have a contract with Pfizer for the supply of 20 million vaccines arriving in mid-April. is. The Pfizer vaccine is said to have a 91% efficacy rate against the B.1.351 variant. Maddy said that of the 800 participants who participated in the SA study, there were about 6 cases with new variants. He said the effectiveness of the vaccine had important consequences. “This is promising news, and it would be great if we could get as many Pfizer vaccines as possible,” he said. The Ministry of Health has received great criticism for the delay in launching vaccine deployment plans. To date, more than 269,000 health care workers have been vaccinated. Meanwhile, SA recorded 452 new cases that killed eight people yesterday. Total number: 1552 416 positive cases identified, 52995 deaths. Related video: IOL

