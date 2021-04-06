Canada’s Vaccine Rollout Issue-Atlantic





“I don’t think I’m proud of this,” Andre Picard, a Canadian health expert and longtime columnist at The Globe and Mail, told me. To some extent, this is a natural consequence of living in a small country during an unprecedented global health crisis that has disrupted supply chains around the world. Due to its lack of domestic manufacturing capacity, Canada had to sign a pre-purchase agreement with an international vaccine company.The country hedged that bet Go mainly Companies funded by Operation Warp Speed, and so far, the strategy has overbought doses in the hope of ensuring that all citizens are vaccinated. A Increasing criticismHowever, when it comes to adjusting vaccination timing, Canada was probably more specific than in the first quarter of 2021. According to Picard, Canada allowed manufacturers to postpone deliveries up to the quarterly limit by not giving them specific weeks or days. “The time it takes for a vaccine to reach people’s arms after it is approved is a time when it can’t be done fast enough,” said McGill University’s School of Population and Global Health and COVID-19 in Canada. Says Tim Evans, who is responsible for. Immunity task force. “Most people see the vaccine as our ticket from this pandemic, so I think it’s part of the problem. Every day seems eternal.” But the problem in Canada is getting worse. Due to the combination of bureaucracy and law, Canada is gradually losing its ability to respond to its own R & D pharmaceutical companies. Potential pandemic Its federal influence in organizing national strategies for early and pandemic response and emergency vaccine deployment. “I think it’s frustrating for Canadians to see this massive deployment, especially in the neighboring United States, with far more per capita vaccinations in some countries of the world,” Picard said. Says. “But unfortunately, I think many of them are historical.” For Robert Van Exan, who lives in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, the reasons for Canada’s vaccine shortage are as clear as the day. “Canada has seen a slow move from here for decades as the pharmaceutical industry has created an environment that does not encourage investment in the country,” said a semi-retired worker at Sanofi Pasteur for nearly 35 years. Vaccine industry consultant Van Exan says. About policies, vaccination campaigns, sales, and product development. He cites long-standing Canadian policies in three areas as being particularly hostile to vaccine makers, especially multinationals, namely patents, prices and procurement. Most countries grant drug patents to pharmaceutical companies, guaranteeing a period of market exclusivity as a type of compensation that pharmaceutical companies spend on average 10 to 15 years on research and development. Van Exan states that drug development in Canada is unattractive because Canada’s patent protection is years shorter and can be much more complex than in other countries such as the United States. The Government of Canada also has the ability to regulate drug and vaccine prices. “In fact, we are currently in the process of adding more teeth and rigor to price regulators than before,” explains Van Exan. (In Canada, managed prices are very popular because the state is implementing a partially subsidized drug plan.)

