Few COVID-19 infections seen in vaccinated health care workers-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, April 6, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Healthcare professionals receive a second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine therapy, which significantly reduces the incidence of infection. New England Journal of Medicine.. Dr. William Daniel of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and his colleagues report on the initiative launched by the facility on December 15, 2020, providing vaccination to front-line employees. Between December 15, 2020 and January 28, 2021, 1.5% of employees eligible for the vaccine were identified as newly infected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2. (SARS-CoV-2; 350 out of 23,234 employees). The infection rate depends on the vaccination situation. 2.61 percent of unvaccinated employees, 1.82 percent of partially vaccinated employees, and 0.05 percent of fully vaccinated employees. Jocelyn Keehner, MD and colleagues at the University of California, San Diego evaluated anonymized data pooled from electronic employee health records systems at the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles. Of the vaccinated health care workers (36,659 received the first dose, 28,184 of whom received the second dose), 379 were SARS-CoV-2 positive at least 1 day after vaccination. , The majority (71%) in the first 2 weeks after the first dose. After receiving both vaccinations, 37 health care workers were positive. Of these healthcare professionals, 22 tested positive 1-7 days after the second dose. Eight health care workers were positive 8-14 days after the second vaccination, and seven were positive more than 15 days after the second vaccination. Seven new SARS-CoV-2 infections, corresponding to a positive rate of 0.05%, were detected in 14,990 healthcare workers who received a second vaccination more than two weeks ago. “We were able to explain the rate of infection in a real-life scenario where vaccine deployments coincided with a surge in infection,” Keener said in a statement. “The overall positive rate of fully vaccinated health care workers is low, confirming the high protection rate of these vaccines.” Summary / Full text 1 Abstract / Full text 2

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos