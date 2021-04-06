About 40,000 U.S. Children Lost Parents on COVID





Monday, April 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Experts warn that more than 40,000 US children have lost their parents in COVID-19 and the long-term consequences can be serious. One in five Americans under the age of 65 die from COVID. Of these, 15% involve people in their 50s and early 60s, and 3% involve people in their 40s. Ashton Verdelli, associate professor of sociology, demography and social data analysis at Penn State University, said: Using statistical models to estimate the number of children who have lost their parents on COVID since February last year, researchers say that three-quarters are teenagers and the rest are young elementary school students. According to researchers, this reality is even more dire for black families who have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Despite the fact that only 14% of children across the country are black, an estimated 20% of those who have lost their parents are black. In this study, COVID deaths are estimated to increase all cases of parental bereavement by 18% to 20% compared to the more common year. This puts a strain on systems that are no longer able to connect to all children who have access to the resources they need. By comparison, the number of children who have lost their parents in COVID is about 13 times that of the estimated 3,000 children who have lost their parents in the World Trade Center attack. Children who lost their parents in a pandemic are at increased risk of long-term traumatic sadness and depression, poor education, financial instability, accidental death and suicide, according to Verdelli. And COVID loss occurs when children may be facing other pandemic challenges, including social isolation and economic struggles. This can strain access to support services when there is little connection with support from other family members or communities. “Teachers are a very important resource in identifying and helping endangered children,” Verdelli said in a college news release, directly as soon as the school became safe. He said it was one of the reasons why it was important to resume teaching. By doing so, we support overweight educators.

