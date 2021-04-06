Health
Explaining how the COVID-19 vaccine works, this viral TikTok is winning the internet
Even on a large scale COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccinations are being promoted around the world, but people are still confused about how it works and why two doses are needed. There, a comedian went forward to win the Internet by using a relevant analogy to simplify the science behind it.
In a biral TikTok video, comedians used a simple skit with a fork to show how the vaccine created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna works. Manhattan-born actor comedian Vic Krishna turned the vaccination process into a fascinating victory over evil and explained how mRNA vaccines work.
For beginners, the mRNA vaccine teaches cells how to make a protein, or part of a protein, that provokes an immune response. The CDC explains that the immune response that produces antibodies prevents the virus from infecting the body if it invades the body.
Learn why you need to get the mRNA vaccine twice pic.twitter.com/9JC2ArNEAn
— Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) April 4, 2021
Earlier, he published another video explaining how the vaccine works, showing how newly formed antibodies could identify and attack the novel’forkhand’. Coronavirus..
Krishna explained the same thing using a hilarious analogy. A brave vaccine appears in our bodies with an urgent message telling the protein-producing ribosomes about the evil Covid. Identify the fork, the exact weapon Covid uses to attack our body.
Later, when the body is warned, it will be known that the ribosomal star is producing a weapon, in this case a fork. The ribosome then shows the fork to Dr. Immune System, who has never seen a fork before. Now that he has, he begins to build a defense system known as an antibody. So when Covid later appears uninvited and tries to find a home in our body, Dr. Immune System sends his defense team of antibodies to “grab the fork.” In the video show, the antibody tears the fork, saves the body and defeats Covid.
Mechanism of mRNA vaccine (Moderna / Pfizer) #Pfizer #modern #vaccinated #vaccine #VaccinesWork # COVID-19 # Coronavirus #mRNA pic.twitter.com/vEXOBKfGMc
–hotvickkrishna (@hotvickkrishna) March 23, 2021
Krishna talked to NPR and knew there was a lot of fear and misinformation about the vaccine, so he explained that he wanted to entertain them and explain the process.
Asked why he used folk analogy, a 32-year-old woman said: There was a fork on the table where I was writing the skit, which made me click. Fork = coronavirus peplomer. “
Netizens loved how simple the explainers were and said that many should infer to textbooks. The netizen’s reaction is as follows:
This is literally what I used to explain the vaccine to my parents https://t.co/x3PiUNVQCa
— Aloveyoutoo (@ALOveyoutoo) April 6, 2021
Immunology has become easier.
Interesting and informative. https://t.co/6f9WQ8v2kn
— Gabriel Oru (@OruGabriel) April 6, 2021
This guy’s video is the best educational tool I’ve seen all Pandemic.. ❤️ https://t.co/A5GAzRUYgQ
— Persephone (@LadyOfWays) April 5, 2021
This was very convenient and cheerful
I failed in biology, but fork … fork, I can understand https://t.co/iFK2mvUIhw
— Helen (@hsr_rants) April 5, 2021
Put this in your textbook https://t.co/FopKLHKRFi
— ConnorLeroux 🇨🇦 (@connorcrypsis) April 5, 2021
That’s why his video took my shot. https://t.co/guXqA183Rl
— Thomas S. Robertson II (@t_onthekeyzz) April 6, 2021
We need him to run a CDC social media account as soon as possible https://t.co/1VrUzuYqJn
— Michael 😷 (@ Mr_Hopkins8) April 5, 2021
This may be the best science communication I’ve ever seen https://t.co/0CxbUfm99w
— Mcc (@ mcclure111) April 5, 2021
I sincerely hope that this man will explain more about medicine. https://t.co/EK0IpcEgPV
— Traciel ✂️ (@ Traciel03) April 5, 2021
I love this! That’s exactly how it works! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
— Gosuga 🎀💊 (@twinbrujahs) April 5, 2021
I wish people had seen this right away.It could have prevented many unnecessary deaths caused by catching a fork
— PunchyDonk (@Punchydee) April 5, 2021
..
