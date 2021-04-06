Human trials of the Army-developed COVID-19 vaccine are underway





On Tuesday, the US Army began human testing of the COVID-19 vaccine, which researchers developed with the goal of increasing the effectiveness of vaccination against several variants of the virus. Walter Reed Army Research Institute (WRAIR) said At release The Phase 1 clinical trial will test 72 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years with no previous record of COVID-19 infection. The WRAIR vaccine is designed to build from current vaccines already approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Researchers have created a nanoparticle vaccine that places a copy of the protein found in COVID-19 on another protein, commonly found in human blood, called ferritin. According to this release, this configuration provides the body’s “flexible approach” to fight several variants of COVID-19, and perhaps other coronaviruses, researchers said. It states that it can improve the protection of people. Preclinical studies have shown that the Army-developed vaccine has successfully combated three major COVID-19 mutants and major strains. In future clinical trials, some participants will be vaccinated once with the WRAIR vaccine and others will be vaccinated twice every four weeks. The first data will be recorded 2 weeks after the second dose or 6 weeks after the first dose. Kayvon Modjarrad, head of the WRAIR Emerging Infectious Diseases Branch and co-inventor of the vaccine, said his team was “concerned” about the COVID-19 mutant before some were discovered, including those found in the United Kingdom and South Africa. He said he was doing it. “That’s why we need such a vaccine. It’s a vaccine that has the potential to broadly and actively protect against multiple coronavirus species and strains,” he said in the release. “We’ve been working on this for a long time,” continued Modjarrad. “We designed and positioned this platform as a next-generation vaccine. It not only protects against current viruses, but also counters future variants and blocks them before causing another pandemic. It paves the way for a universal vaccine for. “ According to the report, the main completion date is set for October 30, 2022, and the final study completion date is scheduled for October 30, 2023. ClinicalTrials.gov.. Modjarrad said The Wall Street Journal Initial results could be published by mid-summer, and the Army said it would work with pharmaceutical companies on other trials and developments if the vaccine appeared to be successful. Beyond the first round of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, these vaccines have proven superior in combating variants and are the first vaccinations or boosters in the country. It may lead to new vaccines used. As variants spread rapidly in the United States and around the world, concerns about the effectiveness of current vaccines against more contagious strains of coronavirus have increased this year. Early studies conclude that the three US-approved vaccines continue to be effective against other strains.But the first variant found in South Africa seemed to make Johnson & Johnson Less effective And potentially to the other two Decrease in neutralization effect Against the virus.

..





