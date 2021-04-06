Should You Buy a Fitness Tracker for Your Child?Pros and cons

What are the pros and cons of buying a fitness tracker for your child? This is a particularly relevant question when parents use their devices more than ever to measure whether their children are exercising well.

There is no doubt that fitness trackers can help you track your child’s activity level and ensure they get the exercise they need for a healthier future. However, there are drawbacks to buying one of these devices for your child.

We highlight some of the strengths and weaknesses of buying a fitness tracker for your child.

5 Benefits of Giving Your Child a Fitness Tracker

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of buying a fitness tracker for your child.

1. Track your child’s activity level

Fitness trackers help you measure whether your child is exercising well. Most parents expect their children to do enough exercise at school during the holidays, but this is not always the case.

Fitness trackers can track your child’s activity level in the form of steps taken and time spent actively. You can see the activity level of your child by looking at the data recorded by the smartphone app.

2. Increase your child’s motivation to exercise

Fitness trackers also help motivate your child to exercise because the data acts as a powerful reward system. The Fitness Tracker allows your child to get real-time activity level data. This serves as an additional motivation for exercise.

Kids Fitness Tracker works like this Mobile app that rewards walking habits..

3. Track the amount of sleep your child is getting

Your child’s fitness tracker is also useful when you want to know if your child is getting enough sleep. Fitness trackers like the Fitbit Ace can help you track the amount of sleep your child is getting.

4. You can customize the metrics that your child can see

Another great thing about buying a fitness tracker for your child is that you don’t have to worry about being exposed to data that may affect their self-esteem. Your child will not be exposed to sensitive data such as calorie intake, weight and BMI. This is because you can customize the information displayed in the activity tracker.

5. Encourage children to be aware of their health

Buying a fitness tracker for your child can also help them grow with a positive health consciousness that will help them in later life. It trains them to understand that they are responsible for their health.

4 Disadvantages of Giving Your Child a Fitness Tracker

Children’s fitness trackers are not without their drawbacks. There are some drawbacks here.

1. Your child may see exercise as a chore

Another drawback of buying a fitness tracker for your child is that it can deprive you of fun from physical activity. While it’s easy to track a child’s activity level just by looking at the numbers on the device, they also tend to consider the numbers as a goal rather than their overall health.

Fitness trackers can also discourage children from participating in other healthy exercises that do not increase their daily steps, such as climbing, spinning, rolling, and throwing.

Also, when the tracker is not turned on, you may feel that your efforts have not been credited, which can discourage your exercise.

2. Technology may be addictive

Fitness trackers, like all devices, can be addictive to children. Most fitness trackers have a basic design that reduces the chances of addiction, but fitness trackers are an additional device that kids focus on, use and want every day.

3. Data is not always accurate

Fitness trackers are great for tracking your child’s activity level. However, to be effective, the recorded data should reflect actual performance. But is it?

Findings from a study published in 2017 Electrical and Electronic Engineers Association It shows that indicators such as the number of steps differ by as much as 26% between trackers. Other indicators such as heart rate monitoring and calories burned are also subjective.

This is especially important when using child activity data to determine other health behaviors such as nutritional choices.

Therefore, it is not best to make sensitive decisions based solely on the data recorded by your fitness tracker.

4. Fitness trackers can cause anxiety in some children

Fitness trackers have also been found to cause anxiety and worry in some children. Sticking to the numbers can cause your child to panic if they fail to reach their goals. It can adversely affect their well-being.

Weigh the strengths and weaknesses of fitness trackers for your child

Buying a fitness tracker for your child can be good or bad. The most important thing is whether its use is controlled.

Fitness trackers help motivate children to start active and healthy habits that can become nearly natural over time. When habits become natural, they can stop using trackers to help minimize risk.

