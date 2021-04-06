Beaumont City: Expanding Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine





April 5, 2021 Riverside County Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to 16+

Teenagers 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated Beginning Tuesday (April 6), Riverside County health authorities have expanded the eligibility of those wishing to be vaccinated at four county-run clinics to 16 years and older. This change will allow hundreds of thousands of residents of Riverside County to qualify for vaccination.

“The expansion will allow the last large group of adult residents in Riverside County to be vaccinated, bringing us one step closer to herd immunity,” said Kim, Director of Public Health, Riverside University Health System.・ Salwatari states. “Providing a vaccine to a younger population with an increasing number of cases is a big step forward.” People aged 16 and 17 who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to people over the age of 18.

“Currently, more vaccines are available, and by opening the qualifications, we will move further towards our goal of vaccination of the majority of residents,” said District Director. Said Karen Spiegel, Chairman of the Board. “Vaccines are most effective when the majority of the population is vaccinated.” Residents of Riverside County receive more than one million vaccinations (both first and second) through county-run clinics and clinics run by nearly 200 community providers. The county-run clinics are located at Albert A. Chattyny Senior Community Recreation Center in Beaumont, Heritage High School in Menifie, Tahquitz High School in Hemet, and Moreno Valley Mall. Six community health centers operated by the Riverside University Health System also have clinics that can vaccinate people over the age of 16.

To make a reservation, please click www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you need assistance when making a reservation, please call 2-1-1. The current wait time for 2-1-1 is less than 5 minutes. This press release was created by Beaumont City.. The views expressed here are those of the author himself.

