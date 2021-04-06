For breastfeeding mothers, COVID-19 vaccination may also protect the baby

Credit: CC0 public domain



A new study from the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that mothers vaccinated with COVID-19 can pass protective antibodies to their babies via breast milk for at least 80 days after vaccination.

“In our survey, antibody Against the COVID-19 virus milk milk Jeannie Kelly, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology and lead author, said: “Started two weeks after the first shot, this reaction persisted for almost three months of study. Antibody levels were still high. At the end of our study, protection could be even longer. . “

Double-dose Pfizer-Based on a small study involving 5 mothers who provided frozen breast milk samples after receiving BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccines, studies provide some of the first peer-reviewed evidence that breastfeeding gives long-lasting Immune response For lactating babies and toddlers of vaccinated mothers.

“Currently, there’s a lot of false information about vaccines. There are really scary and misleading posts on social media designed to scare mothers, so I felt like I needed to look into science. “Kelly said. “We know that these types of antibodies cover the baby’s mouth and throat and protect the baby from illness when breastfeeding. Therefore, when vaccinated while breastfeeding, it protects the mother. Not only can you protect your baby.

Published on March 30th American Journal of Obstetrics and GynecologyIn this study, the levels of COVID-19 antibody in breast milk were followed from baseline before the mother’s first vaccination, and 80 days after their first vaccination, weekly.

Other recent studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine produces antibodies that are passed to lactating babies via breast milk, which results in long-term specific levels of these antibodies in breast milk. It is believed to be the first study to be followed.

The female infants included in this study ranged from 1 to 24 months of age. To measure the immune response of breast milk, researchers monitored immunoglobulin IgA and IgG levels. These are antibodies developed by the immune system to combat infections in infants.

The findings show that breast milk contains high levels of IgA and IgG antibodies immediately after the first dose of vaccination, and both antibodies reach immunologically significant levels within 14-20 days of the first vaccination of all participants. Make sure it reaches.

“Our study is limited by a small number of participants, but the findings provide promising news about potential immune effects on post-vaccinated breastfeeding babies,” said Washington. Misty Good, MD, an assistant professor of pediatrics and senior author of the study, said the university. “Our paper is the first to show that the COVID-19 antibody persists in breast milk for several months after the mother’s vaccination.”

The University of Washington findings are similar to previous studies of maternal vaccination that showed that breast milk contained high levels of antibodies for up to 6 months after vaccination against influenza and whooping cough.

Further research on maternal COVID-19 vaccination is needed to characterize the length of antibody production in mother’s milk and its effect on infant infection rates, but recent studies have shown that COVID-19 vaccine is used in mothers and offspring. It continues to be identified as offering real benefits to protect both.

“COVID-19 infection is more serious during pregnancy, and the main benefit of vaccination is that it provides protection before the mother really gets sick, which can also be dangerous to the foetation. We know, “Kelly said. “Currently, there are about 70,000 pregnant women vaccinated with COVID 19 with no evidence of harm.”

“Currently, there is a set of new data showing that maternal vaccines also help protect babies through both the transmission of antibodies through the placenta during pregnancy and the transmission of antibodies during pregnancy. Breast milk “While breastfeeding, this is information that wasn’t available a few months ago and can be very helpful in improving counseling for patients considering breastfeeding,” Kelly said. vaccine.. It is highly recommended that pregnant and lactating mothers be vaccinated as soon as possible. ”

For more information:

Jeannie C. KELLY et al, Pfizer-BioNTech / BNT162b2 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody induced in breast milk after vaccination, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (2021). Jeannie C. KELLY et al, Pfizer-BioNTech / BNT162b2 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody induced in breast milk after vaccination,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.ajog.2021.03.031