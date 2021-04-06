Union Poll: 81% of vaccinated or planned teachers







Vaccine and syringe injections. It is used for the prevention, vaccination and treatment of coronavirus infection (Wuhan’s new coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19, nCoV2019). The concept of medical infection.

At least 81% of teachers were COVID-19 vaccinated or shot as of April 1, according to data from a new poll of teachers by the American Teachers Union, the second largest teachers union in the United States. I plan to receive it.Data was shared with CBS News By union. This follows President Joe Biden’s March 2 call to prioritize vaccinated teachers by April 1 and an increase in calls to reopen schools in more parts of the United States. .. “Let’s treat face-to-face learning like an essential service,” Biden said on March 2. They are indispensable workers. “ “We want all educators, school staff and nursery teachers to receive at least one shot by the end of March,” the president added. At that time, 30 states had already prioritized teachers for vaccination. According to a poll conducted by Hart Research, 48% of 18% of teachers who have not yet been vaccinated or have no plans say they do not plan to take it. According to CBS News, they hesitated about vaccines, lacked research, and asked for more information. In a poll of members of the American Teachers’ Federation conducted by Hart Research, 85% of teachers are engaged in some form of face-to-face instruction, either full-time or part-time, and 14% continue to teach only in remote areas. It states that it has not. “There is still competition between vaccines and variants,” AFT President Randy Weingarten said in a statement, according to CBS News. “But this poll shows that AFT members know the importance of school learning. They want to go back. The roadmap to resumption is solid, instilling trust, Fearing the facts can finally end this national nightmare. “ In particular, 60% of teachers surveyed say their schools have a COVID-19 testing program. Follow Douglas Bluff on Twitter @DouglasPBraff..







