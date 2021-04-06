The Allen Foundation has donated $ 1 million to improve the fairness of vaccines in King County. Reach the BIPOC community





Since its inception, color communities and communities that have been disproportionately affected by the spread of the virus have been vaccinated at lower rates.

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation is trying to change that. The Foundation has donated $ 1 million to vaccinate the BIPOC community and homeless people through partnerships with the Harborview Medical Center / University of Washington School of Medicine and others. “As vaccination potential changes the course of this pandemic, the Foundation continues its commitment to improve and expand equitable access to COVID-19 resources,” said the Science and Technology on behalf of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. Lara Littlefield, director of the partnership, said. “These target funds support the delivery of vaccines to underserved communities throughout the region and help bridge the vaccine fairness gap that leaves some communities more vulnerable. . “ Mobile vaccine teams and pop-up clinics are set up to help deliver vaccines to some of the most vulnerable communities facing transportation and language barriers to obtain vaccines. The Harborview COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic also helps vulnerable people throughout the county. The funds will also be used to work with community organizations throughout the county to obtain accurate information about vaccines.

“Our ability to quickly end this pandemic and save lives depends on improving access to vaccines and providing vaccine information to the most burdensome communities of COVID-19,” said Harborview. Dr. Lisachu, Associate Medical Director of the Medical Center, said. Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “We are very grateful to the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and the swift action of other key supporters for providing generosity and partnerships to help immunize thousands of people in King County. doing.” Since the launch of the vaccine, King County authorities have emphasized impartiality. According to the latest data, whites are still vaccinated at a higher rate than other communities, but the gap is narrowing among older people. Approximately 86% of white adults aged 65 and over in King County have at least one vaccination compared to approximately 78% of Hispanic adults aged 65 and over and approximately 73% of aged black African Americans. I am inoculated. However, of all residents over the age of 16, about 41% of white adults are vaccinated, compared to about 26% of Hispanic adults and about 30% of black adults.

Fairness issues also exist in different parts of King County, with many low-income communities being vaccinated at a lower rate than wealthy communities. In areas including Auburn, Kent and the Federal Way, about 83% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated at least once. Throughout the pandemic, there were approximately 7,118 cases per 100,000 people in the area. In other areas, such as North Seattle and Shoreline, about 93% of adults over the age of 65 are vaccinated. In North Seattle and Shoreline, the overall pandemic had a much lower case rate, around 2,668 cases per 100,000. Vaccination rates for the elderly are also significantly higher in East King County and Vashon Island. Seattle, King County, and state officials fill the gap, provide accurate information about vaccines, and provide shots to people who are facing barriers or may be hesitant to receive them. We are still working on it. Since April 15, Washington state officials have prioritized older people, key workers, and adults with comorbidities before opening the vaccine to all adults. The state’s strategy is to allow people at high risk of the virus to be vaccinated. Given the limited supply of vaccines, before all adults are eligible for injection. Scope of related coronavirus:



