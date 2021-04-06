Allergies or COVID-19?Experts analyze signs and symptoms





Portsmouth, Virginia (WAVY) —That’s the time. During the pandemic, spring springs again. So are the symptoms you are feeling just spring? Or is it more annoying and more dangerous? “Allergies or COVID-19?” Probably a question I asked myself once or twice during the last year. Rebekah King, a family nurse at CVS Minute Clinic, says you’re not alone. “I think many people feel that way every day,” King said. Seasonal allergies are caused by pollen in the air. “Seasonal allergies tend to cause itching of the eyes and nose, clearing of nasal secretions, sore throat, and sneezing,” said King. “Although less common, headaches, malaise, sinus compression, and coughing can occur.” Related: Do you suffer from allergies?Please wear a mask

For COVID-19, the situation is a little different. “Fever, diarrhea, nausea, olfactory and taste-related changes,” King said. “So these are some symptoms that tend to make you more suspicious of COVID.” When the symptoms overlap, it becomes difficult to distinguish between the two. “If you have cough, congestion, fatigue, and these symptoms, we recommend that you have your patient undergo a COVID test so that you can decide where to go from there,” said King. If the COVID-19 test returns positive, symptoms should be isolated and monitored. Click here for guidelines From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the test returns negative, it is probably allergic and it is advisable to consult your doctor about possible treatments. King says he wants to start them early rather than later. “In the case of allergies, it is very important to start medication sooner or later,” King said. “If you suspect that you have an allergy problem, it is recommended that you start allergy treatment 2-4 weeks before the onset of symptoms, so that you have time to reduce and cause irritation with histamine and all. You can block nice allergic symptoms. “ If you are suffering from allergies, here are some tips from King on other ways to manage them: Stay indoors when pollen is high

When you go out, change your clothes and wash immediately

Do not wear outdoor shoes in the house

Keep the windows closed and turn on the air conditioner

Don’t forget to replace the air filter “We are currently in a high range of pollen counts, and some of the biggest criminals are birch, poplar and maple trees causing many problems at this time,” King said. It was. Get the free WAVY news app. App Store And Google playGet the latest information on all local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

