Increasing population of sika deer associated with bovine tuberculosis infection





According to a new study, the growing population of sika deer in Ireland may be associated with the local outbreak of tuberculosis infection in cattle. Although TB ​​infection rates have generally declined in recent decades, county-level data show a correlation between increased Seeker numbers and increased local TB infections. Wicklow is a particular hotspot. Conducted by researchers at Trinity College Dublin and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the study has had a significant impact on tuberculosis management. It was published in the journal “Frontiers in Veterinary Science”. The first author of the journal article, Dr. David Kelley of the Trinity School of Natural Sciences, said: “Irish farmers have been aware of the effects of bovine tuberculosis for over 70 years. In Ireland, the incidence is steadily declining, from 3% in 1960 to 0.3% about 50 years later. The European anaguma was the host of tuberculosis wildlife in the mid-1980s. Since then, anaguma populations have been controlled around farms with tuberculosis outbreaks whenever the outbreak is not associated with cattle. However, in recent years, it has become clear that badger populations cannot rely solely on selection for tuberculosis control. With this change in thinking, we are steadily shifting from culling to badger vaccination. Unfortunately, the management of one tuberculosis wildlife host has made great strides, but another wild tuberculosis host, the deer, has appeared on the radar. ” The number of Irish deer has steadily increased in the 21st century, and studies in Europe and the United States show that higher density deer can maintain tuberculosis in their herds. Indeed, recent studies have confirmed that sika deer in Wicklow are one such maintenance host for tuberculosis. Researchers behind the current study used county-level population densities (acquired between 2000 and 2018) to identify three known maintenance hosts for tuberculosis in Ireland: cows, badgers, and sika deer. I tracked it. They then examined how local density variability compared to national (and county-level) variability in bovine tuberculosis infection. Dr. Kelly said: “Our analysis shows that tuberculosis infections are generally declining, but there is a correlation between increased density of sika deer and increased local TB infections. This pattern has emerged in recent years and is within Ireland. It has a great influence on TB control. “Now, when trying to manage tuberculosis in wildlife, we need to consider sika deer as well as badgers. According to our analysis, sika deer are currently the number one concern in Wicklow, but others. Problems can occur in counties as they continue to grow. Elsewhere. ”

