Weiburn has 14 new COVID cases and 217 cases across the state.

There are 217 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on April 6, bringing the total to 34,980 cases across the state. There are 14 new COVID cases in the Huawei region, bringing the total number of active cases to 85 in the Huawei region and 224 in the southeastern region.

There are three new deaths to report today. In the North Central Zone, one death was reported from a group aged 60-69. In the Regina Zone, two deaths were reported from the 70-79 and 80+ age groups.

New cases are in the Far Northwest (5), Northwest (11), North Central (3), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (30), Central East (17), Regina (97), Southwest (1). , South Central (14), and South East (36) Zones. One new case has pending residence information, and two cases with pending residence information are assigned to the Regina Zone.

There are a total of 32,342 collections, including 221 new collections as of April 6, with 2,195 considered active.

202 are hospitalized and 158 are inpatient: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (8), North Central (2), Saskatoon (45), Central East (45) 11), Regina (77), South Central (2), South East (10). There are 44 people in the intensive care unit: North Central (4), Saskatoon (6), Central East (2), Regina (30), and South Central (2).

The 7-day average of new daily cases is 226 (18.4 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

Reported vaccine

An additional 5,938 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 227,471.

The 5,938 COVID-19 vaccines reported today were administered in the following areas: Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (431), North Central (349), Northeast (39), Saskatoon (1,697), Central West (54), Central East (153), Regina (2,182), Southwest (204), South Central (471), Southeast (239). 103 doses were given with the living area reserved.

One in ten Saskatchewan residents in their 50s, one-third of Saskatchewan residents in their 60s, and more than two-thirds of Saskatchewan residents in their 70s receive the first COVID-19 vaccine. I have received it.

Status of priority population vaccination as of April 6, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose received

Second dose LTC Resident 8,392 7,730 (92%) 6,473 (77%) PCH resident 4,247 4,960 (117%) 3,455 (81%) 80 years old and over 51,304 41,648 (81%) 11,164 (22%) 70-79 years old 79,817 55,130 (69%) 4,893 (6%) 60-69 years old 138,471 46,294 (33%) 4,321 (3%) 50-59 years old 147,466 18,197 (12%) 5,495 (4%) Phase 1 healthcare professional

(Including LTC and PCH staff) 40,500 25,807 (64%) 17,258 (43%)

Ministry of Health New dashboard Details of vaccination in the state are provided, including the first and second vaccinations given by age group. As a source database of vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates, and as a result, counts may be revised daily.

The COVID-19 vaccine reservation system currently includes residents over the age of 58. Eligible residents are advised to book the COVID-19 vaccine online or by phone. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.. For more information on drive-through clinics, see. https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Drive-Thru-Wait-Times.aspx..

The remaining dose of the Moderna shipment delay (14,100) on March 22 will arrive in Saskatchewan tomorrow (April 7).

There were 2,924 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 5, including 312 tests in the southeastern region.

To date, 687,328 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 4, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 576,498 tests per million people. The national percentage was 735,327 tests performed per million people.

please note: Variants of concern (VOCs) are beginning to rise in southern Saskatchewan, especially in the Moose Jaw and Weyburn regions. Residents of these areas are required to adhere to the best personal protective equipment.

• Wear a mask in all public places, including all workplaces

• Wash non-medical masks daily

• Maintain physical distance

• Wash your hands frequently

• Reduce activity outside the home. Order takeaway or curbside pickups. If you can work from home, please work from home at this point.

• Avoid all unnecessary movements between Moosejaw and Wayburn.

All Saskatchewan residents need to monitor cases operating in their area and adjust their activities accordingly. Active and new case information for each area can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If someone in the house has symptoms, the entire house should be left at home until the test results are available. Test information is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

As of April 5, screening in Saskatchewan identified 2,677 subspecies of concern: Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (4) Northwest (4), Central North (18), Saskatoon ( 163), reported in Chubu. West (12), Central East (52), Regina (1,898), Southwest (11), South Central (232), Southeast (214) zones. There are 68 cases in which the area of ​​residence is pending.

Although these were previously reported as “estimated positives,” all screening tests are considered confirmed VOCs for public reporting and contact research purposes.

There are no new strain results reported today. Of the 951 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 943 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina Zone accounts for 803 (84 percent) of confirmed strain-identified VOC cases in Saskatchewan.

These VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (ie, selection of whole-genome sequences without screening), and the screening results will include whole-genome sequence results to identify strains. be careful.

Variants of identified concern cases may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Detailed information on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total tests to date, test rates per capita, and current number of confirmed variants of concern. Statistics can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Public health measures

The State Public Health Order announced on 9 March and the Regina and Regional Amendments announced on 24 March are valid until 12 April and will be reviewed at that time.

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 infection in Regina and the region, the revisions made on March 24 include: All restaurants and licensed facilities must be closed for direct dining. Also, most event venues with 30 people or less are not allowed to operate.

We also do not recommend traveling inside or outside the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. It is highly recommended that all individuals in the Regina region who can work from home do so.