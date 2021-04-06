Health
Nice says patients with chronic pain should exercise, not painkillers | National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
People suffering from chronic pain of unknown cause should not be prescribed painkillers, the drug guard dog announced, providing exercise, conversational therapy and acupuncture on behalf of such patients. I recommend you to do it.
In a major change in pain treatment policy, the National Health Technology Assessment Organization (Nice) will need to advise physicians in the future to use physical and psychological therapies rather than painkillers to manage pain. It states.
Medical teams can also consider prescribing antidepressants, government health advisers suggest.
Nice new guidance estimates that 1% to 6% of England’s population has chronic primary pain, so hundreds of thousands of people in England and Wales tackle their condition It can affect the method.
According to new guidelines for assessing and managing chronic pain, treating symptoms with painkillers makes some difference in a person’s quality of life, pain suffering, or psychological distress. There is none”.
Pain caused by known underlying disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and endometriosis is known as chronic secondary pain. However, pain for which the cause has not been identified and lasts for at least 3 months is known as chronic primary pain.
Nice talks about how doctors manage pain, what they feel they can do, and “honesty about prognostic uncertainty,” based on how negatively they affect the patient’s daily life. We encourage you to develop a care and support plan with your patient. “.
The plan should include “interventions that have been shown to be effective in managing chronic primary pain.” These include exercise programs, psychological treatments, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance & commitment therapy (ACT).
“Acupuncture is also recommended as an option if it is offered within certain well-defined parameters,” says Nice.
He added that the antidepressants amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine, or sertraline can also be used.
Watchdog says you shouldn’t start people suffering from commonly used drugs such as paracetamol, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, benzodiazepines, and opioids that pose a risk of addiction.
Dr. Paul Crisp, Director of the Nice Guidelines Center, said: “Evidence suggests that for most people, drug treatments for chronic primary pain other than antidepressants are unlikely to provide the right balance of benefits and risks that they may provide. Has been done. “
Royal College of GPS It helped move away from painkillers, but warned that patient access to recommended new therapies could fluctuate.
Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the university, said: Chronic primary pain … It can be difficult to manage in general practice, and universities have been asking for guidelines to deal with this for some time.
“From pharmacological options for treating chronic primary pain, we focus on physical and psychological treatments that we know can benefit people with pain. I understand the transition.
“But access to these therapies can be incomplete at the national community level, so these new guidelines can make a real difference in the lives of patients with primary chronic pain. This needs to be addressed urgently. “
Patient representative Lucy Ryan, who helped Nice develop new guidelines, said that the risk that pill regimens for chronic primary pain may be associated with may not be informed to patients about them. Welcomed the recognition of.
“People with chronic pain have different pain experiences, so I feel that the more options people have to help them manage their pain effectively, the better,” she added.
