New “double mutant” coronavirus variant found in California





Researchers at Palo Alto, California-Stanford University have identified a new COVID-19 mutant called a “double mutation” because it contains two mutations of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Institute of Clinical Virology at Stanford University identified one case of the variant and seven other putative cases based on samples taken from patients in the Bay Area. Told the Los Angeles Times Monday. The “probable” cases in Santa Clara County were predominantly patients at the Stanford Healthcare Clinic. Reported by San Francisco Chronicle..

Pinsky told ABC7 The “double mutant” mutants included both the mutations found in the first mutants identified in California and the mutations found in the first mutants found in South Africa and Brazil. The new variant has not been well studied by experts to determine if it is more contagious or how effective the vaccine is against it. “I don’t know if the vaccine is less effective against this mutant,” Pinsky told ABC7. “There is some information about experiments on individual mutations, suggesting that the antibody has a low ability to neutralize this Indian mutant.”

Studies show that vaccines may be less effective against mutants, but experts claim that vaccines prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19, even in areas where mutants are widely distributed. doing. Announced by Santa Clara County Public Health Authority “All variants of concern” were detected in the county last week as public health officer Sarah Cody warned of another surge.

“Genome sequencing confirms what we have already estimated based on national trends: the presence and unfortunate increase in mutants in our community,” Cody said in a statement last week. Said. “In other parts of the country, we’ve already seen spikes probably caused by mutations. Combined with locally found data, these are important warning signs that spread needs to be kept to a minimum. ” California is in any other state, including 851 cases of the first detected variant in the United Kingdom, 10 cases of the first detected variant in South Africa, 35 cases of the first detected variant in Brazil, and approximately 9,400 cases. Sequenced more COVID-19 variants. Of the first subspecies detected on the west coast. Governor Gavin Newsom despite the epidemic of variants Announced on Tuesday California will lift all restrictions on business, rallying, and recreational activities on June 15 if case rates continue to decline and vaccines are readily available. However, the governor emphasized the importance of vaccination in the uncertainty caused by the variants. “This is really a competition. These vaccines are against mutants, against mutations,” Newsom said. Related item: How to get a coronavirus vaccine in California Patch Editor Courtney Teague contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos