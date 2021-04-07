Advantages, disadvantages, skin type compatibility

Glycolic acid and salicylic acid are two popular skin care ingredients. They are available in many over-the-counter (OTC) products such as facial cleansers, serums and toners. Both ingredients can exfoliate your skin and fight acne, but they are different from each other and have unique properties and benefits. This article will help you understand whether glycolic acid or salicylic acid is more suitable for skin problems and skin types. It also describes the advantages and disadvantages of each ingredient, along with product recommendations.

Glycolic acid It is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). It is naturally found in sugar cane, but it can also be made in the laboratory.Glycolic acid is a small molecule, so it can easily pass through Skin barrier.. Glycolic acid when applied topically Exfoliating For skin while keeping moisture. It works by shedding dead skin cells from the top layers of your skin. This helps promote new skin growth. In addition, glycolic acid reduces inflammation and protects against UVB radiation. It also works against the bacteria that cause acne outbreaks. Glycolic acid is mainly used to even out and reduce skin tone Signs of skin aging.. It can also help: cut back Hyperpigmentation Or dark skin stains such as sunburn damage and acne scars

Brighten your complexion

Reduce the appearance of pores

Makes fine lines and wrinkles less noticeable

Increases skin firmness

Manage acne outbreaks Because of these benefits, glycolic acid is often recommended for the following skin types: Skin that is prone to pigmentation

Skin with signs of aging

Acne-prone skin Glycolic acid is generally considered safe, but it can cause irritation to some people. This is more likely to occur if the product contains a high concentration of glycolic acid of about 10% or higher. Glycolic acid can also increase the sensitivity of the sun. It is important to wear sunscreen while using glycolic acid to avoid sun damage.

Salicylic acid Beta hydroxy acid (BHA). It is naturally found in willow bark and wintergreen leaves. It can also be artificially synthesized in the laboratory. Like glycolic acid, salicylic acid has an exfoliating effect on the skin.You can also get rid of the extras Sebum It suppresses the production of (petroleum) sebum and is an excellent component of sebum. Removes clogged pores.. In addition, salicylic acid has mild anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Salicylic acid is mainly used for the prevention and treatment of acne. It can also help: Controls oily skin

Reduce the appearance of acne

Reduce pigmentation This ingredient is ideal for the following skin types: Salicylic acid is found in many OTC products, but it is not suitable for everyone. It can cause dryness and irritation. In rare cases, salicylic acid can cause severe allergic reactions

If you have acne, both ingredients can have beneficial effects on your skin. But in general, salicylic acid is a better choice. Unlike glycolic acid, salicylic acid reduces sebum on the skin. This is important because sebum can clog the pores. This increases the risk of acne. Excess sebum also promotes the growth of bacteria that can cause acne. Salicylic acid’s exfoliating, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects are also beneficial for acne-prone skin. If you want to try a product that contains salicylic acid, we recommend that you consider the following: All of these can be found online. Salicylic acid products for acne

Chemical peeling A cosmetological treatment that helps remove dead skin cells, enhance the appearance of the skin, and even out the color of the skin. If this is your main goal, choose a product that contains glycolic acid. Glycolic acid has a small molecular size and is very effective in invading the skin and exfoliating. It also helps moisturize the skin. On the other hand, salicylic acid has a drying effect. In addition, if you do not have oily skin, you can accidentally remove too much sebum with salicylic acid. If you would like to try a chemical peeling product that contains glycolic acid, consider the following: All of these can be found online. Glycolic acid products for chemical peels

As with any skin care ingredient, the best acid for you depends on a variety of factors. Glycolic acid may be more suitable in the following cases: Mainly related to hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tone

I want to make fine wrinkles and wrinkles less noticeable

No oily skin

Little or no acne On the other hand, salicylic acid is probably a better option if: Active acne

For those with acne-prone or oily skin

The pores are clogged Some products contain both glycolic acid and salicylic acid. This combo is ideal if you have both hyperpigmentation and acne.