COVID-19: Long Island infection rate remains steadily high.Breakdown of new cases by community

Less than 600 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, but the overall positive prevalence of those tested remains the highest in New York.

The average 7-day infection rate on Long Island dropped from 4.40% on Saturday, April 3 to 4.37% the next day after a surge last week, to 4.34% as of Monday, April 5. ..

Throughout the state, positive infection rates were relatively stable during that period, rising slightly from 3.56 percent to 3.57 percent in the last two days.

In Suffolk, 576 new confirmed COVID-19 infections have been reported, bringing the total to 186,487 since the pandemic began. There were 505 new cases in Nassau, for a total of 171,185 cases.

As of Tuesday, April 6, there were 801 COVID-19 patients admitted to Long Island, accounting for 0.03% of the region’s population, and 35% of beds are still available. The ICU had 634 patients and 24% of the beds were available in Suffolk and Nassau.

The death toll reached 3,277 and 3,069, respectively, with two dead in Suffolk and three in Nassau.

According to the latest data provided by the County Health Department on April 6, the latest breakdown of the community with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau:

Levittown: 5,035;

Hicksville: 4,105;

Hempstead: 3,942;

Freeport: 3,832;

East Meadow: 3,607;

Valley Stream: 3,590;

Elmont: 3,105;

Oceanside: 2,984;

Franklin Square: 2,964;

Long Beach: 2,941;

Glen Cove: 2,791;

Uniondale: 2,521;

Masapequa: 2,189;

Rockville Center: 2,126;

Baldwin: 2,036;

Woodmare: 1,923;

Plain view: 1,886;

North Belmore: 1,862;

North Masapequa: 1,858;

One tough: 1,837;

West Hempstead: 1,821;

Mineola: 1,784;

Merrick: 1,759;

Lynbrook: 1,735;

Garden City: 1,733;

East Masapequa: 1,662;

Masapequa Park: 1,661;

Seaford: 1,631;

Beth Page: 1,621.

According to the Ministry of Health, a breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County:

Brook Haven: 53,108;

Ice slip: 45,833;

Babylon: 26,129;

Huntington: 21,282;

Smithtown: 13,244;

Southampton: 5,382;

Riverhead: 3,426;

South Sold: 1,618;

East Hampton: 1,575;

Shelter Island: 54.

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 132,864 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York on Monday, April 5, increasing from the weekend to 5,748 newly confirmed infections with a positive infection rate of 4.33%. Has occurred.

99 new COVID-19 patients have been admitted to a New York hospital and 4,533 are still being treated state-wide. There are 937 people in the ICU and 591 intubated.

Forty-seven new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 34% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 21.2% have been fully vaccinated. A total of 830,199 initial doses were given to residents of Long Island, with 468,065 completing the process.

“New Yorkers should be proud of the progress they have made, but we are still in the footsteps between infection and vaccine rates,” Cuomo said. “The numbers are the result of our actions, and we all know the sacrifices that the pandemic has caused, but we are not happy now. The guidelines we know to fight this virus, the hands. It’s up to the New Yorker to continue to practice washing. Wearing a social distance and mask.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever, but we need to remain tough in New York so that we can all reach together.”

Of the more than 46 million tests performed across the state, a total of 1,902,751 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified. A total of 50,861 virus-related deaths have occurred since the pandemic began.

