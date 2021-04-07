Viral Spillover Risk Ranking-Eurasian Review

SARS-CoV-2 has catastrophically presented the world with the threat that an undetected virus could pose to the world’s public health. Spillover effectDeveloped by scientists at the University of California, Davis and provided by experts around the world, a new web application ranks the risk of wildlife to human spillover from newly discovered viruses.

SpillOver is the first open source risk assessment tool to assess spillover and pandemic potential for zoonotic diseases. Effectively create a watchlist of newly discovered viruses to help policy makers and health scientists prioritize them for further characterization, monitoring, and risk mitigation interventions.

The tool has been linked to studies published in the journal PNAS, where the authors have identified the viral, host, and environmental risk factors most associated with viral spillover. The team then used data collected from a variety of sources, including viruses detected by the USAIDE merging Pandemic Threats PREDICT project led by the One Health Institute at the University of California, Davis from 2009 to 2020. We ranked the risks from wildlife viruses.

High coronavirus rank

At the top of the list are 12 known human pathogens, which are expected and validate the usefulness of the tool. Interestingly, SpillOver ranked some newly discovered coronaviruses at higher risk of spillover than some viruses already known to be zoonotic diseases. This watchlist tentatively contains a new coronavirus named PREDICT_CoV-35, which ranks in the top 20.

The power of this tool lies in the fact that it is open source. The more data you enter, the more robust your ranking will be. SARS CoV-2 is currently ranked second among the 887 viruses analyzed, Lassa and Ebola.

Given the current global devastation of the pandemic, it may seem counterintuitive. They explain that the tool ranks the potential for another spillover beyond what has happened historically. In addition, important information about its spillover risk, such as the number and range of SARS CoV-2 and its host species, remains undiscovered. As scientists learn more about the virus, SARSCoV-2 may move to number one.

“SARS-CoV-2 is just one example of thousands of viruses that can spread from animals to humans,” said Zoë Grange, lead author who led the development of SpillOver as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Davis. I am. Health Research Institute. “Before another catastrophic pandemic occurs, we need to not only identify but prioritize the virus threats with the highest spillover risk. The SpillOver virus risk ranking tool builds a proactive solution. It’s a starting point for. “

Virus “credit score”

SpillOver was inspired by the risk assessments used by banks and insurance companies. Create a “credit-like” score for your virus by examining the key risk factors and using them to prioritize the viruses that pose the greatest potential threat to human health on your watchlist. Users can customize their watchlist to suit their situation, such as the country of interest.

Previous virus ranking tools limited the number or type of viruses analyzed and considered minimal risk factors. SpillOver considers 32 risk factors for viruses and hosts, including related environments and human behavior. It also contains 25 virus families, from the coronavirus to the Ebola-causing virus family.

Rank your virus

SpillOver creates a detailed risk report for each virus and uses its “risk comparison” tool to compare and contrast ranked viruses for key attributes such as virus species, host species, and country of detection. You can filter the virus by selection.

As an open source tool, SpillOver provides a living platform for continuous ranking of spillover risk. Scientists can use the Rank Your Virus application to provide data to existing viruses and assess the risk of new viruses.

“This tool goes far beyond the way we thought about virus ranking in the past and aims to initiate a global conversation that enables early identification of new threats through real-time scientific collaboration. “The corresponding author, Professor Jonna Mazet, said. UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Founding Director of One Health Institute, Former Global Director of PREDICT. “Spillovers help us better understand the health threats of viruses and enable us to act to mitigate the risk of spillovers before a pandemic occurs.”

SpillOver enables scientists discovering the virus to collaborate on a One Health framework that focuses not only on the nature of the virus, but on all situations that exist in areas at high risk of developing the disease. This allows the tool to catalyze the rapid identification and ranking of newly discovered viruses and their animal and human infectious interfaces.

This paradigm shift can facilitate early collaboration across disciplines and cross-borders. Identifying and ranking viruses for human health risks helps scientists identify important control points and address human behavior that puts humans and animals at risk for new virus infections. ..