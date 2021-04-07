Studies show that one-third of Covid-19 survivors suffer from “brain disease”





Studies have found that 34% of Covid-19 survivors were diagnosed with neurological or psychological conditions within 6 months of infection. Published on Tuesday In the journal Lancet Psychiatry.

The most common diagnosis was anxiety, which was found in 17% of patients treated with Covid-19, followed by mood disorders in 14% of patients.

The neurological effects are more severe in inpatients, but are still common in patients treated only in outpatients, the researchers say.

Maxime Taquet, Academic Clinical Fellow of Psychiatry, University of Oxford, said: Co-author of a new study.

The results help pave the way for how healthcare systems should continue to support Covid-19 survivors, the researchers said. “Our results show that brain and psychiatric disorders are more common after Covid-19 than after influenza and other respiratory infections, even when patients are consistent with other risk factors. Is shown. Covid-19 as a “brain disease” This was the largest study of its kind and included electronic health records of more than 236,000 Covid-19 patients, primarily in the United States. Researchers compared their records with people who experienced other respiratory tract infections during the same time frame. They observed that patients with Covid-19 had a 44% increased risk of neurological and psychiatric disorders compared to those who recovered from the flu. And they were 16% more likely to experience those effects compared to people with other respiratory tract infections. About 1 in 50 Covid-19 patients suffered from ischemic stroke, a blood clot that affects the brain. However, Covid-19 did not necessarily increase the risk of a wide range of neurological disorders. “Two important negative findings were associated with Parkinson’s syndrome and Guillain-Barré syndrome,” Take said. “Both of these conditions are neurological conditions that have been found to be associated with viral infections. They are more common after Covid-19 and after other respiratory tract infections we have examined. I didn’t know it was the target. “ According to Dr. Musa Sami, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Nottingham, the study was partly important because of the sheer number of patient records that researchers could analyze. “This is a powerful study in a large cohort showing the association between Covid-19 and psychiatric and neurological complications,” he said in a statement. “This is a very important topic, as there was a great deal of astonishment with Covid-19 as a’brain disease’. “ Sami, who is not involved in this study, emphasized the need to further investigate how Covid-19 affects the brain and nervous system. “Psychological stress, extended hospital stays, and the characteristics of the illness itself can contribute,” he said. According to Masoud Hussein, a professor of neurology and cognitive science at Oxford University and co-author of the study, one clue: psychological symptoms are more common than severe neurological complications. “Unlike what is seen with psychological complications, it is actually people with very serious illnesses who are at increased risk of developing neurological complications. Results have also been pointed out in other small studies. 1 February study We followed 381 patients treated with Covid-19 at a hospital in Rome, Italy, and found that 30% of them experienced post-traumatic stress disorder after recovery. Journal December Study Neurology: Clinical practice Covid-19 has shown that even moderate cases can cause seizures and movement disorders. Long-term burden on Covid-19’s healthcare system According to Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at Oxford University and lead author of the study, one of the limitations of Lancet psychiatry research is the use of “daily healthcare data” rather than research data. This may mean that the diagnosis is missing, under-investigated, or incorrect. And just being diagnosed may make a difference. “Patients with Covid-1919 may receive a neurological and psychiatric diagnosis simply because they received more follow-up and more medical care than patients with respiratory tract infections. May be high. We observed the rate, “Take told News Briefing. But nonetheless, this study provides a comprehensive view of the long-term burden that a pandemic puts on those affected. “Although the individual risk of most disorders is small, the size of the pandemic and many of these conditions are chronic, so population-wide impacts can have significant impacts on health and social care systems.” Harrison said. “As a result, healthcare systems need to provide resources to meet expected needs in both primary and secondary healthcare services.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos