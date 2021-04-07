More than 30 children accidentally vaccinated in Dallas County, confirmed by third-party vendors – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

According to a vendor hired by the city of Dallas to provide vaccines to adults, 31 people under the age of 18 were accidentally vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination took place last week at the Potters House vaccination site operated by vendor AMR for the city.

AMR spokesman Will Hendon reported the number by email on Tuesday. He said the company plans to triple-check the ages of people who are vaccinated with unapproved vaccines for children.

“If you notice an error, check each person’s date of birth at two stations before arriving at the vaccination table, and the vaccinated person will check again to prevent people under the age of 18 from being vaccinated. We have introduced it, “Hendon said.

Inappropriate invitations to the shot came from the Dallas County Online Registration System for the location of the Bellison Theater, jointly run by Potters House, Irving and Grand Prairie.

Parents confirmed that at least two children had been vaccinated at the Veraison Theater site.

The eight-year-old father, who was vaccinated on Wednesday, said he had given the authorities an invitation and age ID to confirm that it was correct.

The man refused to publish his name.

The cities of Irving and Grand Prairie issued a joint statement on Tuesday accusing Dallas County of registering the issue.

“The cities of Grand Prairie and Irving rely on Dallas County to ensure that individuals who have booked and approved the COVID-19 vaccine are actually eligible for the vaccine. The city relies on Dallas County. We look forward to taking swift action to make the necessary changes to the registration portal to protect against similar incidents in the future. The cities of Grand Prairie and Irving take this issue very seriously and All future inquiries will be referred to Dallas County as the administrator of the vaccine registration system. “

The Dallas County Commissioner discussed the issue with Dr. Philip Juan, Dallas County Health and Welfare Director, on Tuesday before the 31 error reports were released. At that time, Dallas city numbers were up from the first error report last week, fixing the number of Potters House mistakes to 18.

“I was 2, 10, and 18 years old,” said John Wiley Price. “Say you’re making sure you’re doing what you need to do to make sure you’re not experiencing such issues.”

Huang said the combination of errors was due to the people who provided the county invitations and shots.

When eligibility was first extended to all adults, Huang said the pool of invitations was not properly reviewed to ensure that only adults were enrolled, not all individuals. Said.

“We’ve stopped it. We’re trying to build other safeguards in our software. And we’re educating our providers at the forefront. And all three are really important to prevent that.” Huang said.

Overall, authorities said the COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County was very successful. The county fair park site currently offers more than 10,000 doses per day.

The county has launched a marketing campaign to encourage everyone to register.

“It’s almost instant. Once you’re on the waiting list, you can send an invitation this week,” Huang said.

He said changes were being made to ensure that only adults would receive those invitations until the vaccine was approved for children.

“I’m still worried about getting a lot of minors,” Price said.

Dallas spokesperson Catherine Cuera issued a statement on Tuesday night stating that AMR had not previously confirmed the date of birth on the Potters House site.

“The City of Dallas will continue to monitor vendor performance as the site reopens as scheduled Wednesday through Saturday. To date, the City of Dallas has successfully vaccinated 50,000 times. Will continue to work to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic. Get as many qualified people as possible as soon as possible. “

The threat level for COVID-19 in Dallas County improved from red to orange as hospitalizations decreased. However, Huang said the virus still exists in the community, so masks and social distance are still needed.