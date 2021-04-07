First Case of COVID-19P.1 Variant Detected in Colorado – CBS Denver

(CBS4) — Two cases of the COVID-19 P.1 variant have been detected in Colorado, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. This is the first P.1 detection in the state. In both cases, they are residents of Boulder County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating possible exposures and performing contact tracing to determine if the variant virus has spread to others.

Public health officials initially identified the P.1 variant among travelers from Brazil arriving in Japan. To date, 289 cases of P.1 variants have been identified in the United States.

“Coronadan should continue to wear a mask, keep physical distance, wash his hands frequently, and vaccinate when it is his turn. These are to prevent the spread of this virus, regardless of strain. It’s the best tool, “said a CDC official.

“Early studies suggest that currently approved vaccines are effective against known mutants, but perhaps to varying degrees depending on the strain. Experts can by receiving the vaccine, We emphasize that we can provide important protection against infections and serious illnesses from COVID-19, “said officials.

last month, Three cases of the B.1.351 variant known as the South African variant were detected At the Colorado Correctional Bureau Buena Vista Correctional Facility. Two of them were employees and one was imprisoned.