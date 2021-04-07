Oregon reports an additional 33 COVID-19-related deaths and 544 new cases





OHA suspends planned deployment of contact notification app Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 33 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,427, the Oregon Department of Health reported Tuesday. OHA also reported 544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 167,658. Oregon Contact Notification App Pause This week, OHA temporarily plans to deploy an Oregon Contact Notification (EN) application project to focus on vaccination and other prioritized efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. I decided to stop. Over the past six months, OHA has benefited from discussions with the local public health department and other partners, including early efforts that state and local health authorities need to take to promote the app. It emphasizes the benefits and costs of the notification app. Address potential gaps in recruitment across Oregon’s diverse communities, while full recruitment addresses additional contact tracing requirements imposed on county public health staff. OHA would like to thank the feedback agency staff for hearing from partners working in the local community. State health officials reached a decision after consulting with Governor Kate Brown’s office. Rachel Banks, Director of Public Health, OHA, said: “At this point, about 20 states aren’t deploying smartphone-based apps and instead rely on other tools to stop the COVID-19 epidemic. Oregon is with people in the state-wide community. Build trust, vaccinate all Oregon citizens, and maintain other COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and limiting the size and frequency of social gatherings indoors. These strategies have prevented more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in our state. We continue to prioritize these approaches as they are the best way to end the pandemic. To do.” Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported on Tuesday that 32,955 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 21,170 doses were given on Monday and 11,785 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday. Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,040,314 Pfizer, 938,182 Modana, and 51,618 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 784,476 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,290,755 people who have taken at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). To date, 1,306,305 Pfizer, 1,187,500 Modana, and 168,100 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Tuesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data. COVID-19 hospitalized The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 163, 14 fewer than Monday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Monday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... St. Charles Bend reported four COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Tuesday, one of whom was on an ICU ventilator. Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (4), Benton (11), Craccamah (86), Clatsop (1), Colombia (5), Couse (10), Crook (2). ), Curry (2), Deschutz (35), Douglas (7), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Clatsop ( 21), Lane (41), Lincoln (3), Lynn (17), Malfur (4), Marion (36), Multnomah (68), Pork (10), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (7) 8), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (97), Yamhill (2). caution: Details of the deaths reported on Tuesday will be published later. Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination? For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

