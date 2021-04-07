Mother in northeastern Ohio warns after Kaiyahoga County reports a surge in drug deaths

Cleveland — Cathy Raleigh of Willoughby Hills said her life changed forever after losing her son, 31-year-old Michael Beelow, to drugs on March 23, 2020.

Raleigh warned all parents after Kaiyahoga County reported a surge in drug deaths, urging children and loved ones to sit down and talk about the dangers of rushing to high prices.

“We are now in a paradigm shift. This is no longer an overdose of heroin. I would like to emphasize that,” Laurie said.

“He was unknowingly given fentanyl and carfentanil. Fentanyl is an elephant tranquilizer.”

“Your kids may go out because they have addiction problems, but they may join a party with others and talk about how to get higher only once.”

“These are not overdose, these are the kids they think they will get high on something, and they don’t get high on something, they are dying.”

Dr. Thomas Gilson, a medical inspector in Kaiyahoga County, issued a public health warning on April 6, saying Kaiyahoga County died in March on suspicion of overdose of at least 69 people.

If deaths continue at this pace, Gilson told News 5 that overdose deaths of more than 700 people could be seen again in Kaiyahoga County. Kaiyahoga County last killed more than 700 people in 2017. In addition, 13 overdose deaths occurred during the first five days of April.

A significant portion of deaths are due to fentanyl and carfentanil

Local institutions like ADAMHS Board of Directors of Kaiyahoga County And Metro Health system Opioid Safety Bureau He said the surprising surge in drug-related deaths is urging families to look for resources.

Beth Zietlow-De Jesus, director of foreign affairs at ADAMHS, said the News 5 family should pay attention to signs of substance use and addiction.

“These are humans, not statistics, brothers, sisters, parents, children. With the clusters we see now, it only tears us apart,” said Zietlow-De Jesus. ..

“People with substance use disorders suffer from chronic brain illnesses. They need treatment, counseling, and care to get better.”

“Look for secret behavior that is very defensive, frustrating, and angry.”

Kelly Cioletti, social work coordinator for the Opioid Safety MetroHealth System Office, said News5 outreach is available with the Enrollment Outreach Unit on West 25th Street in Cleveland, opposite the MetroHealth Outpatient Pavilion. According to Cioletti, the free Narcan kit and Fentanyl test strip are available Monday through Friday. Project DAWN program.

“We are literally available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No ID required. No need to use. You can be family and friends.”

“In the past, everyone thought this was a drug in the city center, but now it’s not.”

“It’s alarming, it’s scary, you feel for the family dealing with this, and unfortunately you have to bury your loved one.”

Meanwhile, Raleigh helped establish “APALD.” This is an abbreviation for Association of People Against Lethal Drugs.According to Raleigh, this organization Rally for change on June 4thIn 30 cities across the county, the CDC reportedly killed 81,000 people in 2020, raising awareness in the war against synthetic drugs and advocating legislative changes.

Raleigh said he was doing everything he could in honor of his son as a way to help his family save his loved ones.

“I tell him I love you more than you ever know, and I hold you in my heart every day, and I’m your voice,” Laurie said. It was.

“I know he wants me to keep trying, keep trying, and don’t shut up until I hear my voice.”