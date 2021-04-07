Canadian Physicians Awarded for Advances in Treatment Due to Increasing Diabetes-National

A Canadian Physicians have been recognized for decades of research on intestinal hormones that have advanced the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and bowel disorders.

Dr. Daniel Drucker, A professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, a senior scientist at the Runenfeld-Tanenbaum Institute in Sinai Health, and two other colleagues on Wednesday were selected as winners. 2021 Canada Gairdner International Award..

“We’ve been studying these hormones for 35 years and now it’s clear that they can be very powerful,” Drucker, 64, told Global News in an interview.

“We are really in the midst of a brand new era of interventions that use our body’s own hormones to help chronic inflammatory diseases.”

Drucker and his colleagues Joel Habener of Harvard Medical School and Jens Holst of the University of Copenhagen have discovered hormones called glucagon-like peptides (GLP-1 and -2) that regulate insulin and glucagon levels. In our blood.

Their research has led to the development of multiple types of treatments, especially those that cause the more common type 2 diabetes. 90 percent In Canada, of all cases of diabetes, it is becoming more and more common in children.











Currently, one in three Canadians has diabetes, according to the report. Canada diabetes.. Drucker also said that as the intake of high-calorie processed foods increased, so did the number of cases.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body cannot produce or properly use insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar levels.

When left uncontrolled, diabetes results in consistently high levels of blood sugar, which Serious complications Cardiovascular disease, loss of vision, renal failure, nerve damage, amputation, etc.

Diabetes too Top 10 Causes According to the number of deaths in the world World Health Organization (WHO).

Drucker said the treatment for diabetes seems “very unlikely” but can be suppressed and undone with diet, weight loss, and medication.

“If we invest in science, there is no doubt that we will see tremendous progress in both types of diabetes,” Drucker said.

“It starts in our city in that we can build opportunities for people to walk out and live a healthy life. We are constantly looking for stores with healthy produce and only unhealthy options are available. You don’t have to live in a food desert, “he says. Said.

Drucker said schools can also play a role in emphasizing the importance of physical education and exercise in controlling the rise in diabetes.

“So I think there are many things we can do at different levels to make ourselves healthier, not only as individuals but also as a society.”

for COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The pandemic and awards ceremony will be moved online later this year.

One in four winners of the Canada Gairdner International Award, nicknamed the “Baby Nobel Prize,” has received the prestigious Nobel Prize.

Each year, the Geardner Foundation awards seven awards, each with a prize of $ 100,000.

“It’s an honor to work with many students, trainees and collaborators around the world, not just in Toronto,” Drucker said.











