Health
Canadian Physicians Awarded for Advances in Treatment Due to Increasing Diabetes-National
A Canadian Physicians have been recognized for decades of research on intestinal hormones that have advanced the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and bowel disorders.
Dr. Daniel Drucker, A professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, a senior scientist at the Runenfeld-Tanenbaum Institute in Sinai Health, and two other colleagues on Wednesday were selected as winners. 2021 Canada Gairdner International Award..
“We’ve been studying these hormones for 35 years and now it’s clear that they can be very powerful,” Drucker, 64, told Global News in an interview.
“We are really in the midst of a brand new era of interventions that use our body’s own hormones to help chronic inflammatory diseases.”
Drucker and his colleagues Joel Habener of Harvard Medical School and Jens Holst of the University of Copenhagen have discovered hormones called glucagon-like peptides (GLP-1 and -2) that regulate insulin and glucagon levels. In our blood.
Their research has led to the development of multiple types of treatments, especially those that cause the more common type 2 diabetes. 90 percent In Canada, of all cases of diabetes, it is becoming more and more common in children.
Is Diabetes a Side Effect of COVID-19?The doctor answers the coronavirus question
Currently, one in three Canadians has diabetes, according to the report. Canada diabetes.. Drucker also said that as the intake of high-calorie processed foods increased, so did the number of cases.
Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body cannot produce or properly use insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar levels.
When left uncontrolled, diabetes results in consistently high levels of blood sugar, which Serious complications Cardiovascular disease, loss of vision, renal failure, nerve damage, amputation, etc.
Diabetes too Top 10 Causes According to the number of deaths in the world World Health Organization (WHO).
Drucker said the treatment for diabetes seems “very unlikely” but can be suppressed and undone with diet, weight loss, and medication.
“It starts in our city in that we can build opportunities for people to walk out and live a healthy life. We are constantly looking for stores with healthy produce and only unhealthy options are available. You don’t have to live in a food desert, “he says. Said.
Drucker said schools can also play a role in emphasizing the importance of physical education and exercise in controlling the rise in diabetes.
“So I think there are many things we can do at different levels to make ourselves healthier, not only as individuals but also as a society.”
for COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The pandemic and awards ceremony will be moved online later this year.
One in four winners of the Canada Gairdner International Award, nicknamed the “Baby Nobel Prize,” has received the prestigious Nobel Prize.
Each year, the Geardner Foundation awards seven awards, each with a prize of $ 100,000.
“It’s an honor to work with many students, trainees and collaborators around the world, not just in Toronto,” Drucker said.
Health Issues: Volunteers Needed for Type 2 Diabetes Research
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]exbulletin.com