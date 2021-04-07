Best practices for kids to follow for a healthy and stress-free spirit

The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the physical, mental and social status of all human beings, especially the most vulnerable human beings such as children. Innocent minds cannot understand what is happening around them and the constant lack of normality. They are also witnessing high levels of stress and anxiety. A new routine experience of being at home. Even a two-year-old kid feels uneasy because he can’t go to places he enjoys, meet friends, play, and have fun. Therefore, it is essential to listen to children’s perceptions of Covid-19, and by providing them with meaningful and accurate explanations, they may be unnecessarily afraid or overly worried. , Don’t sin. Children’s stress in this pandemic is caused by multiple factors, and parents need to be very careful to reduce this psychological stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are various reasons that cause stress in children these days. According to the Children’s Mental Health Association (ACMH), one in five children and adolescents have some kind of diagnostic emotional, behavioral, or mental health disorder. It is also estimated that 1 in 10 adolescents has mental health problems. On this occasion of World Health Day, counselors and psychotherapists Saadhvi Raju and Medall Mind will teach you the best practices children should follow for a healthy and stress-free mind. The following is an excerpt from the email interview. Read again- Covid-19 healthcare professionals at risk of developing depression and anxiety

What is stress?

Stress is considered to be our body’s response to threats and challenges by automatically switching to defensive mode, causing hormonal elevations, resulting in either an escape or fighting response. It’s a feeling that everyone, regardless of age, faces. Every individual, including children, has a way of expressing stress, what causes it, and how it responds to it. Both parents and children need to know how to proactively handle stress. It helps you overcome your fears and helps you deal with them effectively. Read again- The blockade of COVID-19 increases controversy and conflict between parents and teens

How does a pandemic affect a child’s mental health?

The number of reported mental health cases is increasing rapidly, especially in children. Studies show that one in four children experience some form of mental health concern. It is important to understand the mental health of children and what they are facing, especially during the pandemic and subsequent blockades. The line between their school and home is blurred. Pandemics have reduced the proportion of children playing outdoor games, leading to gadget addiction, causing other problems such as vision problems and physical illness. Some studies describe adult work-life balance and how employees need to afflict themselves. However, parents do not understand that children can experience very stressful moments in class. That means giving a class presentation, speaking in class, feeling a little sick before joining the class, and so on. Read again- 1 in 4 Teens Fight Depression: Signs to Watch

So how can you reduce your child’s stress and anxiety?

Let them express their feelings: If your child wants to express their feelings, don’t stop them. By disabling one’s emotional state, one begins to believe that one’s emotions and emotions are incomprehensible / incomprehensible, and later begins to suppress emotions that can lead to more serious problems. Talking to supportive family and friends can quickly make them feel better and clarify their concerns. Similarly, children do what their parents do. That is, when a parent faces fear, the child learns to face fear. A behavioral model approach also helps children overcome stress.

Help them focus positively: You can reduce stress levels by focusing on the positives and eliminating negative and useless thoughts. By re-emphasizing the positives, the child begins to focus on the positives in every situation and works only to improve. Similarly, when they do brave things and are outside their comfort zone, they reward them by hugging them, complimenting them, or giving them a small treat.

They should avoid procrastination: As is widely believed, don’t quit your job for tomorrow. Once you have completed a given job or homework (for children) on time or before the deadline, you have time to plan your next steps and avoid stressful situations. Procrastination leads to negative thoughts, causes anxiety and increases stress. Therefore, planning and sticking to it can be very helpful in reducing stress levels and organizing your thoughts.

set Bedtime routine: Following good sleep patterns, even on weekends, can rejuvenate not only their bodies but also their minds, which can have a significant impact on their stress levels. By having a bedtime routine and shortening your gadget time before bedtime, you can improve your sleep quality and feel motivated and focused the next morning.

Encourage them to practice relaxation: Taking a deep breath, weighing the strengths and weaknesses to think about problems, and basic relaxation exercises such as meditation can help children relax their minds. Even relaxing activities such as playing small games for fun, painting and doing what you like will help them.

Some children are experiencing certain mental health problems and / or enormous stress, especially during this pandemic. It is important to pay attention to what the children are feeling and to pay attention to their concerns. Keeping the above in mind can help your child manage stress levels. In order for children to evolve as prosperous individuals, it is essential to raise awareness of their mental health issues.

