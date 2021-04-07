Missouri Discovers First Case of COVID-19 Mutant from South Africa





Jackson County, Missouri — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the first confirmed case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant was confirmed in the state. The B.1.351 mutant, first identified in South Africa in December 2020, was found in a sample taken from an adult in Jackson County. This was identified by whole genome sequencing performed through a commercial laboratory. Jackson County is located in the western part of the state and includes part of Kansas City. According to the CDC, 386 cases of the B.1.351 variant have been identified nationwide. According to CDC data, this is the second variant found in Missouri. There were 35 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant originally found in the United Kingdom. According to the CDC, variants including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may increase the number of cases of COVID-19. So far, studies have suggested that antibodies produced by vaccination with currently approved vaccines recognize these mutants, the CDC said. This has been scrutinized and more research is underway. Dr. Randall Williams, Director of DHSS, said: “We also continue to ask individuals to consider getting vaccinated when possible. Vaccines currently available in the United States appear to be effective against these mutant viruses. I will. “ Scientists know better COVID-19 variant How strains affect communities around the world. What they are finding is that new strains of the virus are susceptible to transmission and are putting more young people in hospitals. “The COVID variant is basically a modified COVID-19 virus because it grows over and over again,” explains Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Washington. did. Replication and mutation are what the virus does. Dr. Newland said that if you are infected with COVID-19, you have a 50/50 chance of being infected with the variant. “At this time, as patients, we don’t know if there are any variants,” Dr. Newland told 5 On Your Side, saying that COVID-19 strains are usually sequenced state and nationally. Added. level. Doctors and researchers like Newland are worried about the trends seen in the COVID-19 variant. “They seem to be able to communicate it better. Whether you are an elderly person, a middle-aged person, a young person, or a child, they can communicate it better. It’s expensive, “said Newland. He added that B.1.1.7 (the first variant detected in the United Kingdom) is the most prevalent in the United States, but other variants are also most likely here. He is monitoring the surge in Michigan and New York City, saying that variants are likely to be responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases. There is a way out of this pandemic. Dr. Newland said he should run, not walk. “It’s a race. We’re all vaccinated against a race, so we don’t see any surge,” he said. Mutants may mean more COVID-19 vaccines in the future. So far, the vaccines available are working on the current strain, but Dr. Newland said the dose could be adjusted quickly if the new mutant was resistant. Pharmaceutical companies are accustomed to changing vaccines to address the most pressing virus strains. Influenza vaccines are changed every year because influenza also mutates.

