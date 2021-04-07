British subspecies detected in marine





Marin County, California — A highly contagious British coronavirus strain was detected in Marin County, health official Dr. Matt Willis confirmed on Tuesday.

Marin County Public Health reports on the first two known cases of the B.1.1.7 variant county are made when the county enhances genomic sequencing. The B.1.1.7 variant is classified as a “variant of concern” by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it is more infectious than other strains and can lead to more serious diseases.

The B.1.1.7 variant contributes to the surge in cases on the East Coast and Europe. Other new varieties of concern include B1.351 (more common in South Africa) and P.1 (more common in Brazil). Cases infected with these variants have not yet been detected in Marin County.

The county is actively working with six state laboratories to track the potential spread of coronavirus variants, with some of the COVID-19 samples being sequenced and combined with data from across the region. I am confirming that I am doing it. Regionally, the proportion of cases associated with more contagious variants is increasing, showing a trend of concern.

“This subspecies has been detected throughout California. Not surprisingly, the presence of this subspecies in Marine cannot be ignored,” Willis said in a statement. “It never reminds us when we resume that we are not outside the forest. While striving to increase immunization rates, we stick to the true precautions that have been attempted. is needed.”

As of April 1, the two most common strains first detected in California (B.1.427 and B.1.429) were 9,359, the UK strain was 851, the Brazilian strain was 35, and the South African strain was. There were 10 cases. Strains detected by genome sequencing. “Fortunately, the current COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the B.1.1.7 strain,” Willis said. “As of today, 61% of Marin County residents over the age of 15 have been vaccinated at least once. We are better protected as a community every day. With this discovery, when qualified Vaccination is becoming more important. “ However, Marin County continues to face limited vaccine supplies. Last week, vaccination eligibility expanded to over 50 years old and on April 15th to over 16 years old. More doses are needed to vaccinate all eligible people, and health officials say it will take 3-4 weeks for newly qualified vaccinated people to get an appointment. Indicates that there is a possibility. Marine public health officials have already proven a high degree of protection against COVID-19, including wearing masks, social distance, maintaining outdoor activities, and “getting vaccinated when it’s your turn”. We are asking the public to continue the measures. Non-required trips are not recommended. Also, if the person traveling is not vaccinated, it is advisable to quarantine it upon return. Latest updates on eligibility and availability for bookings in Marin County Have a look at this..

