How to survive the allergic season | Health and wellness





Itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and sneezing — you’re not alone if you’re suffering from spring allergies. Over 35 million Americans 1 suffer from seasonal allergies, and their bodies respond to pollen-to-grass triggers. “When you’re allergic, your body reacts to pollen-like triggers, driving your immune system into overdrive,” explained Scott Reef, a reef family pharmacy. “It actually releases substances like histamine that cause allergic symptoms.” Symptoms include runny nose, posterior nasal discharge, stuffy nose, sinusitis, coughing, squeezing, itchy eyes, and itchy eyes. .. Allergies usually surface in childhood, but symptoms can begin at any age and can only appear in adulthood. 10 steps to control allergies Scott Reef frequently advises pharmacy customers on managing spring allergies. Spring allergies are widespread from March to May, but can also occur in the summer and autumn months. To minimize discomfort, he suggests: • Keep windows and doors closed and vacuum the outside of the front door to prevent pollen from being tracked into the house. Use a HEPA filter vacuum bag to prevent the spread of dust and replace the vacuum bag frequently. • Replace air conditioner, air purifier, dehumidifier, and vent register filters. • Clean the carpet professionally every year. • Avoid using vaporizers and humidifiers. They do not help with allergies and can lead to mold and dust mites in your home. • When traveling by car, keep the windows closed and set the ventilation to recirculate. • Change your clothes when you come home as they will leave traces of pollen and other allergens. • Pay attention to the air quality report. Your smartphone is equipped with an app that provides pollen reports on a regular basis. • If possible, avoid outdoors when allergens peak, such as early in the morning, or when it is very windy. • When outside, cover your mouth with a scarf or allergen mask. Wear sunglasses to keep your lashes and lashes free of pollen. • Take some relief with over-the-counter medications to control your symptoms. “If over-the-counter medications don’t work, see your doctor,” says Reef. “You may be a candidate for prescription drugs.” Prescription drugs are available in three forms: antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays, and drugs that target allergy-related chemicals called leukotrienes. Allergy shots are also optional, reducing the need for medication. “I know how difficult it is to go out when I’m feeling sick,” Reef added. “That’s why Cape May County offers a free prescription delivery service. We’re also here to talk to you about your particular concerns at any time. Stop by and meet us.” For more information, call (609) 465-0004 or visit the following website: www.ReefFamilyPharmacy.com Or visit us on Facebook.

