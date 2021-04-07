Heart disease patients who are three times more likely to have diabetes: study





Studies show that nearly 30 percent of patients with coronary artery disease have diabetes. This is compared to the prevalence of diabetes, which is about 9 percent of the general population. Geographical variability is widespread, with 60% of heart disease patients in the Gulf countries having diabetes, compared to 20% in Europe. “Obesity and lack of exercise are common risk factors for both diabetes and heart disease, and our results highlight the urgent need to improve nutrition and increase activity levels globally.” Research author Dr. Emmanuel Vidal-Bisha in Paris-Petiot of Claude Bernard Hospital said. France. “The countries most affected by diabetes are also the epicenters of the obesity epidemic, which may be partly due to urbanization and the associated changes in physical activity and food intake,” said Vidal-Petiot. There is sex. “ This was an analysis of the CLARIFY registry, which included 32,694 patients with chronic coronary syndrome from 45 countries in Europe, Asia, the United States, the Middle East, Australia and Africa. Patients were enrolled from 2009 to 2010 and were followed up for 5 years each year. All adverse clinical outcomes measured in this study occurred more frequently among diabetic heart disease patients compared to non-diabetic patients. When comparing the likelihood of poor outcomes in people with and without diabetes, researchers may influence relationships including age, gender, smoking status, obesity index, blood pressure, medication, and other conditions. Adjusted the analysis for several factors. After these adjustments, among patients with stable coronary heart disease, diabetic patients were found to have a 38% higher mortality rate during a 5-year follow-up period. There was also a 28% increased risk of combined consequences of death from a heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular cause. Diabetic heart disease patients, regardless of geography or ethnicity, had worse outcomes than non-diabetic heart disease patients. “Diabetes was associated with worse outcomes, even in areas with the lowest prevalence,” said Dr. Vidal-Petiot. For example, in Europe, diabetes is at risk of a combined outcome of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death. Was associated with a 29% higher rate. This indicates that the management of these very high-risk patients with heart disease and diabetes needs to be improved. Countries have identified these patients. , Need to provide a coordinated education and prevention program. “ “The importance of a healthy diet and life is not overemphasized,” she said. Early detection so that everyone can reduce their chances of developing diabetes with weight management and exercise and control their blood sugar levels. You also need people with heart disease and diabetes. A good diet to protect your active lifestyle and health. It’s just as important to avoid smoking as it is to control your blood sugar and cholesterol levels. “ Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos